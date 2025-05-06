54 in 2013 to 1.85L in 2025:Growing numbers, success stories in U.P. strengthen case for RTE extension

: The Right to Education (RTE) Act, which had a slow start in Uttar Pradesh in the initial years, is now bearing fruit, both in terms of the number of students enrolled under this law and the results showing that even children from the economically weaker sections can excel if they are given the right support. Arti Kashyap and Suhani (Sourced)

Over the years, admissions under the RTE Act have gone from strength to strength in Uttar Pradesh. Enacted by the Centre in 2009, the Act was adopted in the state in 2013 but the numbers started picking up in 2015.

Guaranteeing free and compulsory education for children aged 6 to 14 years, this law ensures that children have the right to quality elementary education, free from fees or other barriers.

In 2013 and 2014, 54 children each from the economically weaker sections (EWS) got admission under the RTE in Uttar Pradesh. The numbers became much more robust in 2015 when there were 4200 admission under the same Act in the state.

Ten years later in 2025, the admissions under the RTE swelled to 1,85,664 in U.P.

Though benefits under RTE Act do not go beyond Class 8 at present, the rising numbers and the success of select students has strengthened the demand to extend the application of the law till Class 12.

As per rules, 25% of the total seats at the entry level class at the recognised unaided private schools are to be kept for EWS children. However, all minority schools in the state are exempted from RTE. According to an estimate, there are 6.5 lakh seats under RTE in Uttar Pradesh every year. But many a times, private schools deny admission to EWS kids, citing different reasons.

RTE is largely a Union government scheme with the Centre bearing 60% of the expenses and the state government contributing the remaining 40%.

The state reimburses fees to private schools for children who get admission under the RTE Act. The Union government, in turn, reimburses the state exchequer.

For the academic year 2024-25 that concluded in March, the state government reimbursed ₹216 crore to schools and extended financial aid to children to buy textbooks and uniform. The Union government sanctioned ₹179 crore as reimbursement for the same period.

Ashok Ganguly, former CBSE chairman and member of the steering committee for implementing NEP in Uttar Pradesh, said, “Like the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) girls given further extension of their education covering the secondary sector, the RTE children must also be given the benefit of education to the entire spectrum of school education up to Class 12. There is no point in putting them to any disadvantageous position after Class 8.”

“Actually, private schools should come out openly in extending further benefits beyond Class 8 like the corporate social responsibility. But given the consumerist tendencies prevailing, there is no alternative to amending RTE Act in this regard,” Ganguly said.

Additional chief secretary, secondary education, Deepak Kumar said since there is no provision for free education (under the RTE Act) after Class 8, such children who want to pursue secondary level education should seek admission in government inter colleges where the infrastructure has been strengthened and in many cases is at par with the private schools in terms of classrooms, labs and sports grounds.

SUCCESS STORIES: RTE HELPS THEM REAP RICH REWARDS

Arti Kashyap and Suhani (uses one name) scored 90% and 81% respectively in their Class 10 ICSE examinations, the result of which was declared on April 30. These two students have proved that even children belonging to EWS can excel provided they get the right opportunity and financial support.

While Arti aspires to be chartered accountant, Suhani wants to be a management consultant after doing MBA from one of the IIMs.

Arti and Suhani got admission in private schools under the RTE Act in 2015 after a Supreme Court verdict. An NGO engaged in helping EWS children seek admission in private schools fought for their cause. The NGO supported many such kids and bore financial expenses of the legal battle, which was necessitated by a few private schools denying admission under RTE Act, citing various reasons.

Both these children went to popular private schools in the state. Just a decade ago, doing so would have been unimaginable for them. Aarati went to Rani Laxmibai Senior Secondary School and Suhani to the City Montessori School in Lucknow. After Class 8, Arti switched to Career Convent and Suhani continued her Class 9 and 10 education at CMS.

As RTE mandates free education from Class 1 to 8 only, it seemed their quest for secondary education in private institutions would remain a distant dream in view of their financial situation but good Samaritans ensured their dreams would endure.

“The law covered our education only till Class 8. On the call of this NGO, a few good Samaritans and the corporate sector came forward as some of the RTE kids completed Class 8 with a good academic record. We were lucky as our education was funded so we continued to study in Class 9, 10,” said Arti and Suhani who made use of the financial support extended to them and passed the Class 10 boards with flying colours. The duo will now pursue Class 11 and 12.

“We knew the journey couldn’t end there. We launched #RTEScholarsFund to support the most meritorious and hardworking children beyond Grade 8 — and ensure they didn’t fall through the cracks. Today, as we see their results, we feel prouder than words can express. This — not awards, not applause — this is the real #reward. This is why we fight. This is what makes every battle worth it,” said Samina Bano, founder and CEO of Rightwalk Foundation.

Arti recalled, “When I was enrolled at RLB in Class 1, I found it difficult to cope with English because my parents only speak Hindi. After that with the guidance of teachers, I was able to understand the language and scored 90 in English.”

Suhani said, “I was lucky to get support. But there are many more poor kids who don’t get the opportunity. The government must help all such children.”