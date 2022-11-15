55% patchwork, 15% restoration of potholed roads completed: LMC

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has so far completed approximately 55% of the patchwork required to make the city pothole free while the restoration work on potholed roads stands at only about 15%, claimed Mahesh Verma, chief engineer at the civic agency.

“We were required to do patchwork on around 212 km of roads, of which we have completed approximately 55%. In terms of restoration, we had to work on about 78 km of roads, of which we have been able to complete only about 15% of the work. The tender process for this is underway, and will be finalised on November 22. The work will begin from November 23,” he clarified.

In a random survey conducted by HT, there were conflicting responses about the progress of work in many of the areas where residents complained about potholed roads.

In Jankipuram (zone 3), work on the street began recently after complaints by residents months ago. People were told that only one side of the road would be built, and due to fund crunch, the other side would not be repaired.

“I lodged 2-3 complaints on LucknowOne app, but then also they didn’t do anything. The webpage showed that the problem was resolved within minutes,” said Ayush Raj, a resident of Indira Nagar.

Speaking of some of the roads that have been tackled by the LMC, Verma said, “The road from Parivartan Chowk to the Collectorate office, running along Globe Park, has been repaired. Many areas in Gomti Nagar too have been patched up, such as Vishal Khand, Vipul Khand, etc. We have also completed patchwork from MJ Grand up to Ayodhya Road. Some work has been done in most of the zones.”

Streets in Gomti Nagar’s Vibhuti Khand, which had deep potholes for months, were briefly levelled with loose mud before the rains. But the situation came back to square one in a matter of days and poses a hazard at night due to lack of streetlights in the area,” lamented locals.

“This area falls under the jurisdiction of the Lucknow Development Authority, and therefore is not in our mandate. We are in the process of handover,” said Verma. The official is hopeful that the LMC would successfully complete all of the patchwork and restoration by the extended deadline of November 30.