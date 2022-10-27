6 dead in Prayagraj car crash, UP CM extends condolence to affected families

Six people died after their vehicle hit a pole and overturned on a highway Thursday morning in the Handia police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The accident occurred around 5.45am when the family was on its way to Vindhyachal for a 'mundan' ritual of a child, according to officials.

While five people, including a child, were killed on the spot, five others were rushed to a hospital for treatment, reported PTI. The deceased have been identified as Rekha Devi (45), Krishna Devi (70), Savita (36), Rekha (32) and Ojas (one-and-a-half-years old).

Abhishek Agrawal, Additional SP, Gangapar said that police and administration are extending all kinds of help to the affected families.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and paid condolence to the kin of the victims, according to his office. He also directed the district magistrate and other top officials of the district to reach the spot at the earliest and ensure proper treatment of the injured.

“UP CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the loss of life in a road accident in Prayagraj district. While praying for peace to the soul of the departed, the Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families,” his office said in a tweet.

“Along with this, the District Magistrate and senior police officers have been instructed to go to the spot and get the relief work done on a war footing,” it added.

