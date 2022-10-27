Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 6 dead in Prayagraj car crash, UP CM extends condolence to affected families

6 dead in Prayagraj car crash, UP CM extends condolence to affected families

lucknow news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 12:07 PM IST

The vehicle was on its way to Vindhyachal for a 'mundan' ritual of a child when it hit an electric pole and overturned, according to officials.

Death toll in the Prayagraj road accident climbed to six.(ANI)
Death toll in the Prayagraj road accident climbed to six.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Six people died after their vehicle hit a pole and overturned on a highway Thursday morning in the Handia police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The accident occurred around 5.45am when the family was on its way to Vindhyachal for a 'mundan' ritual of a child, according to officials.

While five people, including a child, were killed on the spot, five others were rushed to a hospital for treatment, reported PTI. The deceased have been identified as Rekha Devi (45), Krishna Devi (70), Savita (36), Rekha (32) and Ojas (one-and-a-half-years old).

Abhishek Agrawal, Additional SP, Gangapar said that police and administration are extending all kinds of help to the affected families.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and paid condolence to the kin of the victims, according to his office. He also directed the district magistrate and other top officials of the district to reach the spot at the earliest and ensure proper treatment of the injured.

“UP CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the loss of life in a road accident in Prayagraj district. While praying for peace to the soul of the departed, the Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families,” his office said in a tweet.

“Along with this, the District Magistrate and senior police officers have been instructed to go to the spot and get the relief work done on a war footing,” it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out