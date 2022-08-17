6 new e-ways proposed to connect major religious towns of UP

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has proposed to construct six new expressways to connect major religious towns of the state with Bundelkhand Expressway and Ganga Expressway. Varanasi and Haridwar will also be connected by the Ganga Expressway, said Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, industry development minister.

This was in view of the direction of chief minister Yogi Adityanath to lay a network of expressways in the state, he said while chairing a meeting of UPEIDA on Wednesday.

The new expressways proposed by UPEIDA include Prayagraj-Varanasi Expressway, Meerut-Haridwar expressway, Rampur-Rudrapur expressway (Uttarakhand border via Ganga Expressway, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly), Chitrakoot-Prayagraj Expressway, Jhansi Link NH 27-Bundelkhand Expressway and Vindhya Expressway (Chitrakoot to Mirzapur), said Nandi.

Construction work on greenfield Ganga Expressway project from Meerut to Prayagraj will commence soon and Varanasi-Haridwar will be connected with the expressway in the second phase. In the next phase, Bareilly and Rampur will be also connected with the Ganga expressway.

The Bundelkhand expressway will also be connected with Prayagraj and Mirzapur districts, he said.

UPEIDA chief executive officer Awanish Kumar Awasthi, additional chief secretary (industrial development) Arvind Kumar and Invest UP CEO Abhishek Prakash were present in the meeting.