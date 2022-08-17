6 new e-ways proposed to connect major religious towns of UP
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has proposed to construct six new expressways to connect major religious towns of the state with Bundelkhand Expressway and Ganga Expressway. Varanasi and Haridwar will also be connected by the Ganga Expressway, said Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, industry development minister.
This was in view of the direction of chief minister Yogi Adityanath to lay a network of expressways in the state, he said while chairing a meeting of UPEIDA on Wednesday.
The new expressways proposed by UPEIDA include Prayagraj-Varanasi Expressway, Meerut-Haridwar expressway, Rampur-Rudrapur expressway (Uttarakhand border via Ganga Expressway, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly), Chitrakoot-Prayagraj Expressway, Jhansi Link NH 27-Bundelkhand Expressway and Vindhya Expressway (Chitrakoot to Mirzapur), said Nandi.
Construction work on greenfield Ganga Expressway project from Meerut to Prayagraj will commence soon and Varanasi-Haridwar will be connected with the expressway in the second phase. In the next phase, Bareilly and Rampur will be also connected with the Ganga expressway.
The Bundelkhand expressway will also be connected with Prayagraj and Mirzapur districts, he said.
UPEIDA chief executive officer Awanish Kumar Awasthi, additional chief secretary (industrial development) Arvind Kumar and Invest UP CEO Abhishek Prakash were present in the meeting.
Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders to begin protest in Lakhimpur
Bhartiya Kisan Union-Tikait (BKU-Tikait) and several other constituents of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation of farmers, will hold a 75-hour sit-in at Rajapur Krishi-Utpadan Mandi Samiti in Lakhimpur Kheri from Thursday to press their pending demands. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during the violence that erupted in Tikunia area of the district on October 3 last year.
Lalu lands in Patna, Nitish pays a quick visit
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar called on ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad shortly after Prasad, who was rushed to the national capital for treatment of fracture of shoulder early last month arrived in Patna from New Delhi on Wednesday and wished him speedy recovery, people familiar with the development said. Finance minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary accompanied the CM during his meeting with the RJD chief at former CM Rabri Devi's residence. The meeting lasted 30 minutes.
Bihar’s new education minister lauds ‘Kejriwal model of schools’
Bihar's new education minister Chandrashekhar on Wednesday lauded the “Kejriwal model of schools” and said he would go and see if the same can be replicated in Bihar. “People are praising the Arvind Kejriwal government's education model in the national capital. We will send our officials to study the successful school education system in certain states, including Delhi,” Chandrashekhar told reporters after assuming office, reports PTI.
‘72% of ministers in Nitish’s new govt face criminal cases’
Chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav also have cases registered against them. Only four (36)% of the 11 ministers from chief minister Nitish Kumar's party JD(U) have criminal cases against them while 3 (27%) have self-declared serious criminal cases against them. Both Congress ministers have criminal cases and one of them is facing serious criminal charges. Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, who has declared his education as that of class 8's elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, has studied up to class 12th.
Bihar’s new law minister in the dock over warrant
The Patna high court had, on February 16, 2017, rejected Bihar's new law minister Kartikey Kumar anticipatory bail petition and directed him to surrender before the lower court to seek regular bail. “All MLAs and ministers submit affidavits. I have protection from court till September 1,” he said. Chief minister Nitish Kumar feigned ignorance about the matter. Senior advocate of Patna high court, Vinod Kanth, said that the minister had no other alternative than submitting him before the law.
