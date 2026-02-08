65 pc women come to hospital in advanced stage of cancer: Expert at KGMU event

Sixty-five percent of women suffering from various types of cancer, including breast, cervical and ovarian, come to hospital in advanced or terminal stages of the disease as they ignore initial symptoms. Participants at a KGMU gynaecological oncology department event in Lucknow. (Sourced)

Dr Nisha Singh, head, gynaecological oncology department, King George’s Medical University (KGMU), gave this information in her address at the first anniversary of the department on Saturday, said a press release shared with the media.

Dr Singh said breast cancer is the most common cancer among women. Cervical cancer is the second most common, accounting for approximately 22.86 percent of all cancers in women. A large number of new cases of cervical cancer and deaths due to it are also being recorded.

Cancer screening participation in Uttar Pradesh is very low. Only 1.5 percent of women in the 30-49 age group are undergoing cervical cancer screening. The rate of breast cancer screening is approximately 0.4 percent. Screening facilities for breast and cervical cancer are gradually increasing in Lucknow and surrounding areas, the press release stated.

Dr Soniya Nityanand, KGMU vice-chancellor, said the biggest reason for delayed treatment is lack of awareness. Women in rural and semi-urban areas are unable to get regular health check-ups. Due to social inhibitions, financial difficulties, and family responsibilities, they ignore their health, she added. In many cases, women are not even aware that cancer can be completely cured at the initial stage.

Dr Asima Mukhopadhyay, director, Kolkata Gynaecological Oncology Trials and Translational Research Group, was the special guest who spoke on research in gynaecological oncology.