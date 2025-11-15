Search
Sat, Nov 15, 2025
65-yr-old man killed in wild animal attack in Kheri’s Dudhwa

ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
Published on: Nov 15, 2025 07:19 pm IST

Dudhwa buffer zone's deputy director Kirti Chaudhary confirmed the incident, noting that pugmarks would help identify whether it was a tiger or a leopard that killed one Chandrika Prasad

A man identified as Chandrika Prasad, 65, lost his life in the Dudhwa buffer zone in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri district when a wild animal believed to be a tiger attacked near his home in Vrindavan Colony in Sampurnanagar on Friday night, said forest department officials. Officials said the incident occurred while he was in the fields.

Concerned over his long absence, his son Vishnu and other family members searched for him and recovered his partially eaten body from the sugarcane field. They claimed to have sighted the tiger which fled into the neighbouring forests after they raised an alarm.

When contacted, Dudhwa buffer zone’s deputy director Kirti Chaudhary confirmed the incident, noting that pugmarks would help identify whether it was a tiger or a leopard that killed the man. The tragedy coincides with another recent incident in which a 10-year-old girl was fatally attacked by a leopard in the same area in a sugarcane field in Khushipur Patihan village on Thursday night.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chaudhary said compensation to the aggrieved family would be provided as per norms. She further said patrolling in both the areas in Pallia and Sampurnanagar ranges had been intensified while cameras had been installed to monitor the movements of the big cats.

AI Summary AI Summary

A 65-year-old man, Chandrika Prasad, was killed by a wild animal, likely a tiger, in the Dudhwa buffer zone of Lakhimpur Kheri district, Uttar Pradesh. His body was found by family members in a sugarcane field after he went missing. This follows a recent leopard attack on a 10-year-old girl in the same area. Forest officials are increasing patrols and monitoring wildlife movements.