69 pc rural households in U.P. now have tap water connections

More than 1.80 crore domestic tap water connections have been issued under the Har Ghar Jal campaign so far in Uttar Pradesh, covering 69% of the total rural households, officials said in a meeting called by chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra to review the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the state here on Friday. UP has achieved 125% of the target of giving 10,73,166 connections in the third quarter. (For Representation)

It was said in the meeting that the state had achieved 125% of the target of giving 10,73,166 connections in the third quarter. “U.P. was on 13th position in the country in giving water connections in April 2020. It consolidated its position in April 2023 when it reached the 3rd place. And in November 2023, the state is first in the country in expeditiously giving connections to households,” officials said in the meeting.

Uttar Pradesh, according to them, has made a clean sweep in the high achievers’ category with Kanpur, Sant Ravidas Nagar and Moradabad getting first, second and third positions respectively. “U.P. is on the top in giving more than 50% tap water connections in the country till November 17,” they added.

The officials said ₹53,752 crore had been spent on the scheme so far and there was a target of connecting 179.70 lakh households to the Har Ghar Jal by March 31, 2024. The chief secretary lauded the achievement but laid emphasis on the need for maintaining the momentum in time to come as well.

In another meeting with the Dedicated Feight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd here on Friday, the chief secretary reviewed the progress of the dedicated eastern and the western freight corridors in the state. Expressing satisfaction on the completion of both the corridors, Mishra said industries in U.P. would benefit most from the Eastern Freight Corridor because of the largest part of it (1097 KM) passing through the state.