7 killed as ambulance collides head-on with truck in Bareilly
Seven people, including three women and four men, were killed in a road mishap when an ambulance collided head-on with a speeding truck in Bareilly district on Tuesday morning. All 7 persons travelling in the ambulance died on the spot, said police officials.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the mishap and directed local district administration and police officials to provide immediate help to the victims’ family.
Bareilly senior superintendent of police Rohit Singh Sajwan said the road mishap was reported on Delhi highway under Fatehganj police station limits when the ambulance ferrying seven people was heading towards Pilibhit from Delhi via Bareilly, and the truck was coming from the opposite direction.
He said the collision was such that the ambulance was completely crushed and the mangled remains had to be cut down to pull out the victims.
Another police official said preliminary investigation suggested that the ambulance driver dozed off while driving and failed to spot the truck coming from the opposite direction. He said the seven deceased included five members of a family who were returning with another ailing member after his treatment at a Delhi hospital while one deceased was the ambulance driver. He said the efforts were on to ascertain their identities and inform their family members about the tragedy.
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
