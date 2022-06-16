7 more arrested for June 10 violence, count up to 357
LUCKNOW Seven more people were arrested from three UP districts in the past 24 hours for alleged involvement in the violence that erupted following the Friday prayers on June 10 over a controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad.
The tally of those nabbed went up to 357 after these arrests from Prayagraj, Lakhimpur Kheri and and Saharanpur, said police.
So far, 97 people were arrested from Prayagraj, 85 from Saharanpur, 55 from Hathras, 41 from Ambedkarnagar and 40 from Moradabad for their alleged involvement in the violence. Besides, 20 were arrested from Firozabad, eight from Lakhimpur Kheri, six from Aligarh and five from Jalaun, informed ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar.
He said 13 FIRs were registered in nine districts and more arrests were likely in the case.
Police officials said three FIRs each were registered in Prayagraj and Saharanpur, while one each was registered in Firozabad, Aligarh, Hathras, Moradabad, Ambedkarnagar, Jalaun and Lakhimpur Kheri. Nearly 200 people were named and around 5,500 unidentified people were mentioned in the FIRs.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
