Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 7000 MBBS seats to be increased in UP in next 5 years
lucknow news

7000 MBBS seats to be increased in UP in next 5 years

Apart from increasing MBBS seats, the state government also plans to develop a mobile app, call centre to improve medical services in UP
The UP government will increase 7000 seats for MBBS, 3000 seats for PG, 14,500 for nursing and 3,600 seats for paramedical in the next five years. (Pic for representation)
The UP government will increase 7000 seats for MBBS, 3000 seats for PG, 14,500 for nursing and 3,600 seats for paramedical in the next five years. (Pic for representation)
Updated on Apr 22, 2022 10:12 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

As many as 7000 seats for MBBS, 3000 seats for PG, 14,500 for nursing and 3,600 seats for paramedical will be increased in the next five years, while call centres and mobile apps will help to improve medical services, said a statement from the UP government on Friday.

An E-hospital will be set up in UP in the span of 100 days, which will cover the government medical colleges. In addition to it, a call centre and a mobile app will also be developed for improving the medical services in the next two years, said the statement.

“An emergency trauma care network will be established in the state. The state government is also engaged in equipping each district with medical facilities under its ‘One District One Medical College’ initiative. By the year 2022-2023, UP will create a new record in the medical field with the presence of facilities like advanced labs, CHCs, PHCs, PICUs, NICUs and health ATMs,” the statement said.

In sharp contrast to the previous governments before 2017, due to the efforts of the Yogi government, the medical sector in Uttar Pradesh has been given a major boost. The Yogi-led government in the span of the last five years has worked in a planned and phased manner towards the expansion of the healthcare facilities and improvement of the medical and health infrastructure in the state, said the statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal and district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma handing over trophy and certificate of Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 to chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Sourced)

    Varanasi officials’ handover PM excellence award to CM

    The certificate and trophy of Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 for the successful implementation of PM Svanidhi Yojana were handed over to the chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi on Friday by district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, in presence of divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal. Today, the team dedicated the award to chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the commissioner and district magistrate.

  • According to MSRDC officials, in the second phase, the Expressway will be opened from Washim to Shirdi, and in the last phase, the stretch between Shirdi and Mumbai will be made functional (HT File Photo)

    Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway to be partially opened on May 2

    Mumbai Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to inaugurate the first phase of the 700 km-long Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway for the public on May 2, said Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation officials. In the first phase, a 210 km-stretch between Nagpur and Shelu Bazar in Washim district will be opened and later, in phases, the entire Expressway will be made operational.

  • The waters of the Ujani reservoir and the Bhima river are much more polluted than those of the Mula and Mutha. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Unclean rivers causing diseases in rural Pune

    While the Pune Municipal Corporation and the city-based NGOs lock horns over the civic body's mega project – the riverfront development of the Mula-Mutha, the primary issue of clean rivers and potable drinking water continues to remain unresolved. The poor variety in fish is also affecting our income.” Bharat said that such high levels of pollution in the water lead to discolouration of nails, kidney stones, skin rashes, stomach pain, and increased cancer cases.

  • The Uttar Pradesh government already provides subsidy to UPPCL in lieu of supplying power to rural domestic consumers. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Uttar Pradesh budget to earmark subsidy for free power supply to farmers

    The Yogi Adityanath government will make provision of additional cash subsidy in the forthcoming annual budget to enable the U. P Power Corporation Ltd to provide free power to farmers in Uttar Pradesh in keeping with the ruling BJP's pre-poll promise, energy department officials said. The government is expected to present the annual budget for the year 2022-23 in the state's bicameral legislature in May-June.

  • Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia chief Shivpal Yadav on his way to meeting senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in Sitapur jail on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

    Shivpal meets Azam Khan in jail, says Samajwadi Party not doing anything for him

    Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Yadav on Friday met senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in Sitapur jail and made a direct attack on the SP while also mentioning party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's name in connection with Azam Khan's situation. It was Shivpal Yadav's second visit to Azam Khan in jail. Both Shivpal Yadav and Azam Khan's camp are reportedly upset with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over their “treatment”.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out