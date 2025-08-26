75% attendance must to sit for exams, says governor

Governor Anandiben Patel announced on Monday that 75% attendance in lectures, laboratories and libraries will now be mandatory for eligibility to appear in the examinations of government universities. Governor Anandiben Patel at the 44th convocation ceremony of Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Gorakhpur on Monday (Sourced)

The governor was speaking at the 44th convocation ceremony of Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Gorakhpur University here. Patel, who presided over the event, congratulated medal winners and encouraged others “not to lose heart”. She called the youth the “strength and torchbearers of the nation”.

The governor also said research activities should not remain limited to publications but also find practical applications through municipal bodies, district administrations, and government agencies. Citing the example of a pollution study in Ayodhya, she underlined the need for actionable outcomes. She also urged universities to promote lecture exchanges, industry collaborations, and international research partnerships.

Highlighting DDU’s achievements, the governor lauded the university for saving nearly ₹200 crore through the Samarth Portal, welcoming 34 foreign students, and encouraging commercialisation of patents and industry tie-ups.

Prof Ashutosh Sharma, the institute chair professor of IIT Kanpur and a former secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, delivered the convocation address. He was also conferred with an honorary D.Sc. degree. State higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay and minister of state for higher education Rajni Tiwari attended the ceremony as special guests.

Upadhyay urged medal winners to become role models, stressing that education was not only about knowledge but also about values and culture. He noted that Uttar Pradesh’s higher education system has improved significantly, with several state and private universities securing NAAC A+ grades.

Tiwari said a degree should be seen as a responsibility and a new beginning in service to society. She highlighted that 75% of this year’s degree recipients were girls.

Vice-chancellor Prof. Poonam Tandon presented the university’s report, noting that out of more than 73,000 graduates, 68.53% were women, and among 76 medal winners, 56 were women. She added that the university awarded a record 301 Ph.D. degrees this year, compared to 166 last year.