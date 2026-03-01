7-yr-old falls through broken school bus floor in Kasganj, crushed to death on way home

A seven-year-old girl who boarded a school bus outside a private school in Aligarh district on Saturday never reached her family waiting at home in the same district. The bus had crossed into neighbouring Kasganj district to drop off another student when Ananya slipped through its broken floor above the rear tyre and was crushed under the moving wheel. The driver has since been taken into custody and the vehicle, operating without a valid fitness certificate, has been seized. A broken school bus floor ( (Sourced)

Ananya, a student of kindergarten at Mount Dev International School in village Bhudia, was seated above the rear tyre when the decayed floor gave way. Her brother Yajat, a first standard student at the same school, witnessed the incident and raised an alarm. The bus halted, but Ananya was critically injured. The driver, Chandra Prakssh, rushed her to Malsai Crossing, where her father, Ravi Kumar, runs a Jan Suvidha Kendra, but she died before any help could reach her. The family lives in the village Naibhay under Dadon police station limits in Aligarh.

Ravi alleged that he had raised concerns about the bus’s poor condition and its broken floor with the school management during a parent-teacher meeting, but received no response.

An angry mob gathered at the spot, thrashed the driver and damaged the bus, triggering a traffic jam on the Aligarh-Kasganj road. Police from Dholna police station in Kasganj district reached the spot and pacified the crowd. The driver was later handed over to the Gangiri police station in Aligarh.

Sanjeev Kumar Tomar, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Charra Circle, Aligarh, said a case under section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), of culpable homicide, was registered against the bus driver and school management at Gangiri police station on Sunday evening, adding that the regional transport office (RTO) and education department would also take action in the matter.

The 40-seater school bus was operating without a fitness certificate across rural stretches in both Aligarh and Kasganj districts, sources said.

Administration stirs into action, issues advisory

The tragedy jolted the Aligarh district administration into action, with district magistrate Sanjeev Suman directing the RTO to launch an extensive checking campaign across the district. He said the safety of school-going children is a top priority and called for stringent action against any school vehicle found unfit and operating on roads.

Additional RTO Pravesh Kumar said that during the current financial year, 316 school vehicles had faced action by the RTO in the Aligarh division. Of these, 62 were found unfit during fitness tests and were seized at the concerned police stations. Action including challans, suspension of registration and cancellation of licences, had been taken against school vans found violating norms.

Kumar said schools had been directed to ensure every bus carries an emergency exit window, a transparent first aid box, an updated fire extinguisher, speed governors, CCTV cameras and GPS-enabled services, adding that fitness certificates would be withheld in the absence of any of these. He added that RTO teams were conducting surprise checks on roads and visiting schools to verify bus fitness. The statement was issued 24 hours after Ananya’s death.

The district administration also issued an advisory asking all school managements to ensure only completely fit buses are used to ferry students. The district magistrate said bus owners must get fitness certificates renewed in time and schools must ensure character verification of drivers and attendants, besides verifying that drivers hold valid licences.