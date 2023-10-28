News / Cities / Lucknow News / 8 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in U.P.’s Kaushambi

8 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in U.P.’s Kaushambi

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Oct 29, 2023 06:00 AM IST

The impact of the explosion was such that it led to the collapse of two more adjacent constructions besides the sweet factory

At least eight people were injured, three of them critically, following an explosion in an LPG cylinder at the kitchen of a sweet factory in Manauri Bazar area in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district late on Friday night, police said on Saturday. The impact of the explosion was such that it led to the collapse of two more adjacent constructions besides the sweet factory.

Police and firefighters launched a rescue operation and doused the fire after several hours. (For Representation)

Police and firefighters launched a rescue operation and doused the fire after several hours. Three of the critically injured people were admitted to a hospital.

The police suspect that firecrackers were also dumped in one of the buildings which may have triggered the explosion. A probe was being carried out to ascertain the exact cause of explosion and fire, police officials said.

Superintendent of police, Kaushambi, Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said some people received minor injuries in the incident and fire was completely doused in a few hours. Investigations were being carried out to ascertain if firecrackers were stored in any of the building, he added.

As per reports, the LPG cylinder exploded due to leakage. The wall of the sweet factory along with adjacent warehouse of a plywood collapsed due to it. A portion of house of one Jaiprakash aka Bholu also came down due to the explosion which rocked the area.

Fire engulfed the buildings following the explosion in which many vehicles parked nearby were gutted. Locals started rescue works and called fire department and police.

Senior police officials reached the spot with fire tenders and rescued those trapped inside the buildings. Fire tenders from Prayagraj were also rushed to the spot to control the fire. Police officials said one Madan Kesarwani owned the plywood warehouse .

