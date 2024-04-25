84-kosi parikarma from Makhauda Dham begins

The annual 84 -kosi parikrama (circumambulation) began from Makhauda Dham in Basti district on Wednesday with a large number of saints taking part in the event. 84 Kosi parikarma began from Makhauda Dham on Wednesday (HT )

The 240-km long trek passes through five districts : Ayodhya, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki and Gonda.

The pilgrims will pass through 21 religious destinations across these districts which Lord Ram had visited. They will also make a halt there.The parikrama will end after 22 days at Makhauda Dham in Basti from where it began.

“The 84-kosi parikrama began from Makhauda Dham in Basti in the wee hours from today (Wednesday). More than 500 people, mostly saints, are taking part in the trek,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, Ayodhya.

Sharvan Kumar Ashram, Ashtik Ashram, Rishi Chyavan Ashram, Megha Rishi Ashram, Sri Bandhu Baba Ashram and Maharishi Bamdev Ashram Shravan Kshetra (Ambedkar Nagar), Dulvaghat (Gonda) and Baba Nar Hari Das ashram (Gonda).are among the religious spots the parikrama will pass through.

The state government has proposed the Sri Ram Avtaran Corridor along this parikrama marg (circumambulation route) beginning from Makhaudha Dham in Basti and culminating in Ayodhya.