 84-kosi parikarma from Makhauda Dham begins - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

84-kosi parikarma from Makhauda Dham begins

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 25, 2024 07:34 AM IST

The 240-km long trek passes through five districts : Ayodhya, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki and Gonda.

The annual 84 -kosi parikrama (circumambulation) began from Makhauda Dham in Basti district on Wednesday with a large number of saints taking part in the event.

84 Kosi parikarma began from Makhauda Dham on Wednesday (HT )
84 Kosi parikarma began from Makhauda Dham on Wednesday (HT )

The 240-km long trek passes through five districts : Ayodhya, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki and Gonda.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The pilgrims will pass through 21 religious destinations across these districts which Lord Ram had visited. They will also make a halt there.The parikrama will end after 22 days at Makhauda Dham in Basti from where it began.

“The 84-kosi parikrama began from Makhauda Dham in Basti in the wee hours from today (Wednesday). More than 500 people, mostly saints, are taking part in the trek,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, Ayodhya.

Sharvan Kumar Ashram, Ashtik Ashram, Rishi Chyavan Ashram, Megha Rishi Ashram, Sri Bandhu Baba Ashram and Maharishi Bamdev Ashram Shravan Kshetra (Ambedkar Nagar), Dulvaghat (Gonda) and Baba Nar Hari Das ashram (Gonda).are among the religious spots the parikrama will pass through.

The state government has proposed the Sri Ram Avtaran Corridor along this parikrama marg (circumambulation route) beginning from Makhaudha Dham in Basti and culminating in Ayodhya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / 84-kosi parikarma from Makhauda Dham begins
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On