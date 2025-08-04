8.5 lakh govt jobs given in 8 years, 2.17 lakh recruited in police: Yogi

As many as 8.5 lakh government jobs were given to the youth of the state in the past eight years, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 1,374 assistant operators and 120 workshop staff selected for the UP Police telecommunications department. (HT Photo)

The police department saw the highest recruitment, with 2,17,500 young people joining the force since 2017, he said while addressing the appointment letter distribution ceremony for 1,494 newly selected assistant operators in UP Police telecom department.

“Before 2017, nepotism in police recruitment weakened law and order in the state and corruption dominated the recruitment process in the state. Under previous governments, recruitment was marred by bribery and bias, ruining the future of the youth,” he stressed.

“Post-2017, police recruitment reflects transparency and public trust, not just numbers,” he added.

He recalled how past practices led to riots, terrorist attacks and a climate of fear, citing incidents in Ayodhya, Kashi, Lucknow and Rampur. He personally handed over letters to several recruits during the event at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

“After the double-engine government came to power in 2017, the first major step was to make the recruitment process transparent and fair. The Police Recruitment Board was strengthened as part of this effort. As a result, Uttar Pradesh now ranks first in the country for police recruitment and providing government jobs,” he added.

The CM added that transparency in recruitment also boosted investments, creating local employment opportunities for nearly 2 crore youth in their own districts. With support from outsourcing, technology, and policy-making, Uttar Pradesh has now emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing economies, he said.

He also highlighted that when the first recruitment was conducted in 2017-18, the state had very limited training capacity. Earlier, only around 3,000 police personnel could be trained, but now training arrangements for 60,244 recruits are being managed within UP Police’s own training institutes.

In the past eight years, police lines, headquarters, and residential facilities in Uttar Pradesh expanded rapidly, he said.

The long-pending police commissionerate system, pending since 1971-72, was implemented by the double-engine government and seven new commissionerates have been created so far, improving both modern policing and accountability, he asserted.

The chief minister said that UP Police at present has become a model force, symbolising a riot-free, law-abiding and safe state. He highlighted the Mahakumbh as an example of the police force’s dedication and sensitivity, where their commitment and conduct ensured the event’s success.

He reminded the police that people notice not just their work, but also their behaviour. To ensure women’s participation, 20% reservation has been implemented in the police force. Out of 1,494 candidates selected for the telecom department, around 300 are women, and this number will increase further in the future.

He further said, “20% reservation will be given to Agniveer recruits in the Uttar Pradesh Police. This decision will allow trained and disciplined youth to join the police force.” Praising the telecom department’s excellent work during the Mahakumbh, he said communication is the backbone of any police force.

The CM said that as India moves towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy in the Amrit Kaal of independence, the police must be both sensitive and strict.

Uttar Pradesh finance and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna, principal secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, DGP Rajeev Krishna, DG Telecom Ashutosh Pandey, DG Recruitment Board S.D. Shirodkar and DG PHQ Anand Swaroop were present on the occasion.