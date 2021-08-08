88 villages included in Lucknow municipal limits to get piped water supply

Jal Sansthan has planned to extend its tap water supply to 88 new villages included in the municipal limits of Lucknow last year. A meeting of the general manager (GM), Jal Sansthan, and the project manager, Jal Nigam, was organised to prepare a project report of the plan last week.

Confirming this, general manager, Jal Sansthan, SK Varma said: “The Jal Nigam will start a survey of these villages from next week for laying pipelines. Besides, more than one lakh houses in the old city, which don’t have any water connection, will also be given water connection by laying new water lines in different areas of Lucknow. A plan for this is also being prepared. Presently, these areas are getting water supply through handpumps and submersible pumps.”

Project manager, Jal Nigam, GC Srivastava said, “A proposal to lay water lines in those areas which still don’t have piped water supply is being prepared.” Besides, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is also planning development of all the 88 villages.

The committee constituted by Lucknow Municipal Corporation has submitted the report recommending development of these villages with ₹100 crore. The report recommends laying of pipelines for piped water supply, installation of streetlights, development of parks, establishing community centres and laying of sewer lines.

Chief tax superintendent, LMC, Ashok Singh said, “The good thing is that these villages have come with a good land bank for LMC which can be used for LMC projects in days to come. The area of LMC has increased from 310 sq km to 568 sq km . And this has come with added responsibilities. Now, we have to take care of their civic needs, right from piped water supply, sewer lines, streetlights , roads, footpaths and parks.”

Additional municipal commissioner Amit Kumar said, “Population of these villages is around 2.69 lakh. The LMC will concentrate on connectivity of these areas with the city. So, construction of roads and drainage system would be given priority. Jal Sansthan would be asked to ensure piped water supply and arrange funds for laying of sewer lines.”