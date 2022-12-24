90 million Covid booster doses yet to be taken in Uttar Pradesh, vaccine stock adequate, say officials

Uttar Pradesh has an adequate stock of Covid-19 vaccines across its districts, but people are not coming forward to take the precautionary/booster dose, said officials monitoring the vaccination in the state.

“All our districts have adequate stock of vaccines and the depots at the divisional and district level, too, have their buffer stock which can be provided to vaccination centres on demand. As the vaccine stock keeps moving from vaccine stores to districts and vaccination centres, the exact number of vaccines at the store keeps changing,” said Dr Ajay Gupta, in charge of vaccination in Uttar Pradesh.

He also said, “Over 100% people have got their first dose and over 95% their second dose, too, but our concern is the precaution (dose). About nine crore (90 million) precaution doses are still pending as people are not going to vaccination centres despite appeals and campaigns.”

Dr Gupta also said, “The maximum receiving time for fresh stock of vaccine, after placing the order is between five and seven days. Hence, there is no issue of vaccine stock at present.”

“With folded hands, I request people to go to the nearest vaccination centre and take the due Covid vaccine dose, including precaution dose,” deputy chief minister and state’s health minister Brajesh Pathak was quoted as saying to reporters.

In view of the recent rise in Covid cases in some countries, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said the state government will formulate a fresh policy for prevention and management of Covid-19 in consultation with the state-level health advisory committee.

“Even as the increase in new Covid cases is being seen in different countries for the last one week, the situation remains in control in Uttar Pradesh. The Covid positivity rate of the state in December has been 0.01%. Presently, the total number of active cases in the state is 62. In the last 24 hours, 27,208 tests were done and not a single new patient was confirmed. During the same period, 33 people recovered,” he said at a high-level meeting on Thursday.

A total of over 39 crore (39,05,85,644) Covid-19 jabs have been administered to people in Uttar Pradesh, which is highest among all the states in the country.

In all, over 17 crore (17,69,56,040) first doses and over 16crore (16,88,06,764) second dose have been administered in Uttar Pradesh.

But, till now only over 4.48 crore (4,48,22,840) precaution dose have been administered against a target of over 14 crore jabs.

“Covid-19 vaccine has proven its efficacy against the infection and it’s the responsibility of people to take the jab to be safe. People ignoring the precaution dose of the vaccine are actually taking a risk,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

On Friday, over 78,000 people took the Covid vaccine jab, including over 56,000 precaution doses by beneficiaries between 18 and 60 years of age, and 5000 precaution dose by beneficiaries over 60-years of age, according to the data from the cowin portal.

In Lucknow, a total of 95,18,579 Covid vaccine doses have been administered till now.

According to data, 16,583,476 doses have been administered to children between 12 and 15 years of age, 27,414,011 doses to beneficiaries between 15 and 18 years of age, a maximum 64,160,847 doses to beneficiaries between 45 and 60 years of age and 43,156,477 doses have been administered to people above 60 years. There are 17,74,01,085 male beneficiaries, 16,82,27,831 female beneficiaries and 1,33,673 third gender beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh.

Prayagraj has witnessed a mere 38.21% of the eligible individuals taking the third or the precaution dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as on December 22.

District immunisation officer, Prayagraj, Dr Tirth Lal said as per the records of the district medical and health department, a total of 34,62,876 individuals were eligible for the precaution dose in the district.

“However, so far just 13,23,198 people amounting to 38.21% have been administered this dose till December 22, including 136 on December 22,” he added.

Data shows that 46,43,571 individuals aged over 18 years were administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Prayagraj. This amounts to 102.84% of the target of 45,15,217.

Likewise, 44,11,598 individuals aged over 18 years were administered the second dose against the target of 45,15,217. This amounts to 97.71% of the target. In the age group of 12 years to 14 years, 2,50,411 individuals were administered the first dose amounting to 99.28% of the target of 2,52,226.

As many as 2,25,952 individuals aged 12 to 14 years received the second dose amounting to 89.58% of the target of 2,52,226.

In the age group of 15 years to 17 years, a total of 4,14,716 individuals were administered the first dose amounting to 99.31% of the target of 4,17,616.

Similarly, 3,88,230 individuals aged 15 to 17 years received the second dose amounting to 92.96% of the target of 4,17,616.

In the age group of 60 years and above, a total of 5,40,614 individuals were administered the first dose amounting to 94.13 % of the target of 5,74,329. Similarly, 5,19,558 individuals aged 60 years and above received the second dose amounting to 90.46% of the target of 5,74,329.

District immunisation officer, Prayagraj, Dr Tirth Lal said as on December 23 morning, the district had 5,780 doses of Covid vaccines in its stock, including 20 doses of Covishield and 5,760 doses of Covaxin. There are no doses of Corbevax in stock in Prayagraj, he added.

In Varanasi, 8,27,000 booster doses were administered against the target of 26 lakh.

Chief medical officer Sandeep Chaudhary said of the 26 lakh target, 18,73,000 people didn’t turn up for the booster dose.

“Through various door to door drives and awareness drives, we tried to motivate them but people seemed least interested in taking the booster doses,” the CMO added.

“Whatever vaccines that were allotted to us have been exhausted. We will write to GOI (Government of India) for further allocation of vaccines,” he added. The administration and health department has made elaborate arrangements in Varanasi district in view of a rise in Covid cases in China and some other countries.

“We recently held a meeting with the airport authorities and have directed them to implement Covid protocols and check the passengers of international flights.”