A critical heart scan at KGMU comes with a 60-day wait

Heart patients at Lari Cardiology, King George’s Medical University (KGMU) are facing dangerous delays for critical diagnostic tests, forcing many to seek expensive private care. Keshram, 54, from Hardoi, was advised a 2D echo after doctors detected a blocked artery, but the earliest appointment offered was nearly two months away, long enough to put lives at risk. HT investigation at KGMU’s Lari Cardiology finds patients waiting over two months for a 2D echo test, after standing in queues for hours (HT Photo)

A visit by the HT found that Keshram’s case is not unique. Many heart patients at KGMU face long delays for critical diagnostic tests, despite the hospital’s high patient load. Brij Kishore Pandey, a resident of Gonda, was similarly referred for a 2D echo due to blood pressure concerns but also opted for a private facility. “Without proper diagnosis, treatment cannot begin,” family members said.

The 2D echo is a key test to detect heart valve problems, heart failure, congenital defects, aneurysms, blood clots, and tumours. After depositing the fees for the investigation at KGMU, Keshram was given an appointment for November 22, nearly two months away, prompting him to seek faster care elsewhere.

It is worth mentioning here that Lari Cardiology charges ₹500 for a 2D echo, while private labs charge between ₹1,500 and ₹2,500, forcing patients who can afford it to seek faster testing elsewhere.

Before even seeing a doctor, patients spend hours obtaining an OPD ticket and waiting for their turn, which can take up to half a day. With diagnostic test dates months away, patients face heightened anxiety over timely treatment.

Prof KK Singh, media cell in charge at KGMU, admitted the delays were problematic. “This issue will be discussed with the department head and other responsible staff and resolved as soon as possible,” he said.

KGMU’s cardiology OPD sees 350 patients daily, with 150-200 2D echo tests conducted each day, including emergencies and referrals.