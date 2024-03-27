A day after, Lucknow cops too get to soak in Holi colours

The cops were also drenched in the festive Holi spirit on Tuesday, a day after civilians celebrated the festival. At the police lines in Mahanagar, all senior cops had their faces smeared with abeer, gulal. At Hazratganj police station, cops were seen dancing to the beats of some pulsating Holi music. (Deepak Gupta/ht)

These included Lucknow police commissioner SB Shirodkar, joint commissioner of police (law and order) Upendra Kumar Agarwal, Akash Kulhary, JCP (crime & headquarters) along with deputy commissioners of police of different zones including Taveena Tayagi, DCP (central), Tej Swaroop Singh, DCP (south), Prabal Pratap Singh, DCP (east), Abhijit R Shankar, DCP (north).

At Hazratganj police station, cops were seen dancing to the beats of some pulsating Holi music. Setting a fine example, cops of Hazratganj police station led by station house officer (SHO) Vikram Singh also celebrated the festival with the destitute children and elderly at city’s old age home.

Similarly, SHO Mahanagar Akhilesh Kumar Mishra celebrated Holi with the trainee sub-inspectors on duty as he greeted them with sweets.