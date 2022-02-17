A lover of music, Bappi Lahiri made music until the end

Among Bappi Lahiri’s last works are the songs he composed for Pyaar Mein Thoda Twist, starring Mukesh J Bharti. Shot in Lucknow in 2019 the film is releasing in theatres on this Friday.

He also composed music for Mausam Ikraar Ke Do Pal Pyar Ke (2018) that was shot in Rampur. Bharti, who features as lead actor in both films, says, “We met Dada in 2014 and we struck the chord and became a family. He composed all songs for both films. He also sung the song Select Kiya Re and it’s a strange coincidence that the film will be released two days after he left us. We have cancelled the premier of the film and will do a prayer service in his memory.” The films have been produced by his wife Manju Bharti.

Lahiri has recreated Jumka Bareilly Wala, penned by Sameer, for film Band Baja Bareilly Main that will go on floor soon. “He has recorded the scratch of the song. We even gifted him a replica of the famous Jhumka of Bareilly and he was very excited about it. It’s a personal loss for us,” tells Bharti.