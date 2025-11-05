A month to deadline, Waqf uploads crawl; only 1% meet UMEED mandate

Even as the December 5 deadline for uploading Waqf institution documents on the UMEED portal draws near, technical glitches continue to play spoilsport. As of Monday, details of only about 1,500 or 1.19 per cent of the total 1.26 lakh Waqf institutions have been uploaded on the portal, as per official information. (For representation)

Highly-informed sources in the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board said the authorities had been apprised about the glitches, but they were yet to be rectified. “The uploading work is very slow due to technical glitches. Most of the Waqf institutions are in rural areas where the literacy rate is low and people are not very tech savvy,” said a senior official of the Board on the condition of anonymity.

The Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development (UMEED) portal, a centralised platform that aims to create a digital inventory of all Waqf properties, was launched by the Union government in June this year.

As per the information, the glitches include address issues. Once a ‘mutawalli’ (caretaker) starts entering details on the UMEED portal, his address is automatically set to Uttar Pradesh. However, many mutawallis reside in other states. In such a case, they are unable to fill in their address. While it is not mandatory in the Act that the mutawallis should be residents of UP, the default address on the portal, however, is UP.

Other issues include the inclusion of municipal corporations and wards of municipalities on the UMEED portal. For example, there are 60 wards in the Ayodhya municipality, but only 25 are shown on the portal. Similarly, there are 40 wards in the Sambhal municipality, but only 25 are listed in the dropdown option. Varanasi Municipal Corporation and Central Municipality Moradabad (Moradabad Municipal Corporation) are not available in the list. “These issues are persistent and should be rectified immediately as they pose a hindrance in the registration process, given the timeframe for the portal,” added the Board official.

On the main dashboard, once you click on an existing Waqf, you cannot return to the main dashboard until you go to the declaration page. There are many Waqf in the board’s records that are managed by a single organisation, and the Umeed portal does not provide an option for such organisations to upload the details of their waqfs to the portal.

“Another major technical issue with the UMEED portal is that many Waqfs are not listed in the revenue records. However, the portal mandates details such as ‘khasra’ or ‘khata’ number, area, boundaries, and plot or patta number under the revenue record section,” said the Waqf Board official.

Zufar Ahmad Faruqui, the chairman of UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, said: “We have written to the government regarding the technical glitches being faced on the portal and are hopeful that they will be resolved soon.”

Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and other organisations are carrying out several programmes to educate mutawallis about the uploading process.

Sources suggested that the Board might write directly to the government seeking a formal extension of the deadline in the third week of November.

An executive committee member of AIMPLB and the chairman of the Islamic Centre of India, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, recently said a drive to educate mutawallis on how to upload the documents was underway. “We are also giving them legal help in case they need it.”

As per Board officials, the six-month deadline ending December 5 can be extended once by a maximum of six months, provided that the mutawallis write to the Waqf Tribunal. Post that, the matter may be taken to the court for further extension.

The central portal, named after the eponymous UMEED Act of 1995, is intended to streamline the management of Waqf properties, ensure real-time data collection, and provide open access to verified information. It also aims to improve transparency, accountability, and public participation. All Waqf properties across the country are required to be registered on the portal within six months of its launch.

It was launched after the enactment of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, on April 5. Several petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Act are pending before the Supreme Court.