‘A TV daily being shot in Lucknow is a blessing for the local talent’
Started just ahead of the second pandemic wave, TV show Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai completed its one year of its pan-India transmission from Lucknow. Set at the Aunty House in Murli Nagar, the show has given opportunity to actors and crew from the state to play lead roles.
Localite Amrish Bobby, who has done several shows on Doordarshan before, says, “It’s amazing that living in my hometown, I got chance to play a lead role in a daily soap. I have been to Mumbai for work but bagging such kind of role in tinsel town wouldn’t have been easily possible. I am shooting six days a week and getting to stay home with my family. What else can one ask for? It’s a blessing for me.” Bobby is now upbeat about getting bigger roles post this show.
The show is about the love-hate relation between neighbours that is Mishra and Mirza family. Actor Pawan Singh, who plays head of the Mirza family, says, “I am from Delhi but have lived in Mumbai for several years now. I am here in Lucknow for a year now. I am happy to have been working constantly. Sometimes my family fly down or I travel to be with them.”
Actor Farhana Parveen says, “I had left Lucknow many years back to follow my passion of dancing. From Delhi I shifted to Mumbai and had done multiple daily soaps and films there. Here I was initially selected for the role of Sakina but then eventually I went on to play Shanti Mishra. It’s great to be able to live at my home in Vikas Nagar and commute regularly for the shoot.”
Akansha Sharma, who plays the role of Sakina hails from Meerut.
Lucknowite Sandeep Yadav, seen in films Thappad and Gulabo Sitabo says, “After Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, I have only done films and episodics. It’s a blessing in disguise that a daily show is being shot as well as telecasted from Lucknow and the local artistes are getting chance to play important roles in it.” Yadav has teamed up with Kanpurite Anuu Awasthi and together they are playing local leaders adding comic and grey shades to the daily soap.
The shows casting has been done by Vivek Yadav, also a Lucknowite. “Since the show was being shot in Lucknow so we have good opportunity to cast localites and the channel and production house also was of the view to have people from this region.
Municipal Corporation of Gurugram prepares action plan to decongest Sadar Bazar
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has prepared a comprehensive action plan for decongesting Sadar Bazar--one of the main markets in the city. Sadar Bazar is the oldest market in the city, with some of the shops dating back to the 1930s. According to the decongestion plan shared by the municipal corporation, shopkeepers allowing street vendors to operate outside their shops will be fined ₹5,000 per violation.
Activists hark back to Sholey to highlight garbage menace in Ludhiana
To highlight the garbage menace on the roads and near Buddha Nullah, the city-based environmentalists along with the activists from Public Action Committee Sutlej and Mattewara, in a satirical take, made use of Veeru and Basanti from Bollywood's superhit movie Sholay. Kapil Arora from the Council of Engineers said satire is the best method of spreading a message. “We decided to use the dialogue of Sholey to draw the attention of commuters towards the menace.”
Allahabad high court dismisses UP govt’s revision plea against discharge of BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj
The Allahabad high court has dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government's revision plea against the discharge of BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj by a trial court in an over two-decade-old kidnapping and rape case. Special judge, Etah had passed the order, discharging Swami Sachchidanand Hari Sakshi ji Maharaj aka Sakshi Maharaj and others on November 26, 2001.
Exotic dates flood Sangam city markets as Ramzan begins
ALLAHABAD: The start of the holy month of Ramzan has once again ushered in the time to savour a wide range of tasty and healthy dates or khajoor. The desert fruit from all over the world is now available in the Sangam city. During the holy month, posh shops or kiosks of roadside vendors, all stock a wide variety of dates from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Yemen and Kenya and even Iran and Iraq.
Left-wing groups seek release of Bhullar, Hawara, to rally ín Faridkot on April 8
Demanding the release of some activists, former CM Beant Singh assassin Jagtar Singh Hawara and Delhi bomb blast convict those associated with the state's left-wing groups, Devinder Singh Bhullar have called a clarion call for a rally in Faridkot on April 8. The groups — Kirti Kisan Union, Naujwan Bharat Sabha and Punjab Students Union — will rally at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park. The groups have even got posters of Bhullar and Hawara made.
