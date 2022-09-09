AAP bid to make presence felt in UP civic bodies poll
As all earlier attempts of AAP to rise on the state's political horizon have failed, the party is leaving nothing to chance to enter civic bodies across Uttar Pradesh. To start with, AAP has decided to attack the Yogi Adityanath government on the issue of lack of infrastructure and facilities in government –run primary schools.
Lucknow: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going all out to make its presence felt in the political battlefield of Uttar Pradesh through the forthcoming civic polls due by the end of this year.
The party launched a week-long campaign ‘Selfie with Government School’ on Teachers’ Day on September 5. In this campaign, AAP workers across the state are taking selfies with such government -run primary schools which are in poor state. AAP workers are sharing selfies with 50 primary schools that are in poor condition.
“The campaign is successful and is getting good response from people across the state. Not only AAP workers but people are sending pictures of primary schools in bad shape from all over the state,” said Mahindra Singh, state media in charge, AAP.
“Every day we are getting videos of school buildings in bad shape,” added Singh.
After the campaign, the AAP has planned meetings in every district with party workers to finalise candidates for civic polls.
According to AAP, Delhi chief minister and party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP and Uttar Pradesh in charge of the party Sanjay Singh will address rallies across the state for party candidates contesting civic polls.
Ministers from the AAP’s government in Punjab are also likely to campaign for the party in Uttar Pradesh civic polls.
AAP’s campaign for civic polls will start by the end of this month.
Elections for 14 municipal corporations, nagar palika parishads and nagar panchayats in Uttar Pradesh are set to witness a multi-cornered contest. The ruling BJP would face challenge from Samajwadi Party, BSP, Congress and AAP.
The state government has completed the process of delimitation of wards and will soon make the list public. New wards have come up and some existing ones have been scrapped.
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
