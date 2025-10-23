AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleges discrepancies in Bihar voter list

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday alleged discrepancies in the Bihar electoral roll, claiming that 5 lakh duplicate voters had been registered while the addresses of another 1 lakh voters were untraceable. He also alleged that 80 lakh genuine names had been deleted from the list.

Addressing media persons at the Circuit House in Prayagraj, Singh cited government data from September 2025, according to which Bihar has 8.22 crore people aged above 18 years.

“The voter list should ideally have around 8.10 to 8.15 crore names. However, the current list has around 7.22 crore, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the electoral process in the state,” he said.

Terming the Bihar election process a “mockery”, Singh attacked the BJP over the NRC exercise, stating that after extensive efforts, only 315 foreign nationals were found -- 78 of them Muslims and the rest Nepali-origin Hindus. “BJP is using empty slogans and confusion to manipulate elections,” he added.

Singh also announced the rescheduling of the party’s ‘Rozgar Do, Samajik Nyay Do’ (Give employment, ensure social justice) ‘padyatra’ in UP. Originally scheduled for August 31, the march will now begin from Ayodhya on November 12 and conclude in Prayagraj on November 22, covering approximately 200 kilometres via Sultanpur and Pratapgarh.

“The yatra’s core message is to demand employment and social justice,” Singh said, criticising both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for failing to fulfil their employment promises,” he added.