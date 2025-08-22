Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
Abbas Ansari’s lawyer to serve copy of HC stay order on UP assembly sectt

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 03:14 am IST

SBSP leader Abbas Ansari plans to notify the UP assembly of a court order staying his conviction, aiming to restore his assembly membership.

: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Abbas Ansari is likely to inform the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly secretariat about the Allahabad high court’s order staying his conviction in a 2022 hate speech case for the restoration of his membership of the assembly.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Abbas Ansari (File Photo)
Ansari was disqualified as an MLA following his conviction on May 31, 2025.

According to senior advocate Upendra Upadhyay, the stay on conviction will result in the restoration of Abbas Ansari’s membership of the UP assembly.

“Yes, we will serve a certified copy of the Allahabad high court’s order to the Uttar Pradesh assembly secretariat either on Friday or a day after,” Upadhyay further said when asked about the next course of action.

The high court stayed the conviction of Abbas Ansari, the son of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, on Wednesday. Justice Sameer Jain stayed a special MP-MLA court order, which had convicted and thereafter sentenced Abbas Ansari to two years in jail. Abbas Ansari was elected to the UP assembly from Mau on the SBSP ticket in 2022.

