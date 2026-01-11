A 20-year-old Dalit woman, who was abducted from Meerut on January 8 following a fatal attack on her mother, was rescued from Haridwar on Saturday, officers familiar with the matter said, adding that the main accused in the case has been arrested. Abducted Meerut Dalit woman rescued in Haridwar

According to police, the incident took place late on January 8 when a 45-year-old woman was allegedly attacked by one Paras Som and his aides while she was trying to shield her 20-year-old daughter in Kapsad village of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district. The accused subsequently fled with the woman, while her mother succumbed to the injuries, triggering protests in the area. The district administration has since barred the entry of any political leader or media personnel in the district.

The woman and the accused lived in the same village. Police have yet to reach a conclusion on the reason behind Som’s actions.

“The 20-year-old woman has been safely rescued, and the main accused arrested. Both are being brought to Meerut,” senior superintendent of police Vipin Tada said on Saturday, adding that further probe into the matter is underway to ascertain the cause of the assault.

Meanwhile, the victim’s woman was cremated late in the evening following several hours of negotiations between the grieving family and the administration. The family had initially refused to perform the last rites, demanding arrest of the accused.

The district administration also promised the family members an immediate compensation of ₹10 lakh, police security, a job at a sugar mill and a firearms licence

Meanwhile, all roads leading to Kapsad were sealed off as officials anticipated visits by several political leaders.

Early on Saturday, Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman and party workers were stopped at the Kashi Toll Plaza when they were heading towards Meerut, leading to protests and deployment of the Rapid Action Force (RAF). Police later convinced the MP and his supporters to return.

Tension escalated further when Bhim Army workers arrived at the same toll plaza in dozens of vehicles. Agitated workers tried to remove barricades, and some forcibly crossed the toll plaza, leading to some chaos.