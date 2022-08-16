ABHM leader writes to CM in blood, seeks nod for prayers at Mathura’s Shahi Eidgah Mosque
AGRA Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) treasurer Dinesh Sharma wrote a letter in blood to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking permission to offer prayers to Lord Krishna at the Shahi Eidgah Mosque on Janmashtami. According to him, the actual birth place of the deity is beneath the mosque, which shares a wall with the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.
“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is an avatar of Lord Hanuman and the only one who is competent to allow prayers to Lord Krishna at his actual place of birth. If the CM does not agree to my demand, then he should permit ‘ichcha mrityu’ (euthanasia),” stated Sharma in his letter written on Tuesday.
“On Janmashtami, Brijwasis (residents of Mathura) seek to offer prayers to Lord Krishna at his actual place of birth, which is not where prayers are currently offered at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. The actual birth place of Krishna was in the jail of Kans, which is beneath the present-day Shahi Eidgah Mosque that was built by razing the temple originally built at the place exactly where Lord Krishna was born,” added Sharma.
A native of Mathura, Sharma is a petitioner in one of the cases filed in Mathura court on Krishna Janmabhoomi issue. He had earlier declared not to wear footwear till the structure of Shahi Eidgah Mosque, allegedly built on the actual place of birth of Lord Krishna, is removed.
Meanwhile, no hearing could take place on two of the cases (listed for Tuesday) related to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in the court of civil judge (senior division) who was on leave. These cases were adjourned and the next date of September 2, 2022, was fixed for hearing.
Bengaluru: Shivananda steel flyover partially opens for commuters
The Shivananda circle steel flyover, which is supposed to be opened on August 15, has missed yet another deadline as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) failed to open it fully for the public commute. However, only one side of the flyover has been opened as part of the trail run on Independence Day. The commuters on Monday could access one side of the flyover in the heart of the city.
Watch: Panic in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri as crocodile enters residential area
Panic gripped Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district after a crocodile entered a residential colony on Sunday morning. The reptile was spotted in a colony near the Old Bus Stand early on Sunday, following which the authorities were informed. In the video that is now being widely shared on social media, the crocodile can be seen floating into the Shivpuri district colony as a nullah overflowed, causing waterlogging in the region.
SBI launches its first dedicated branch for start-ups in Bengaluru
State Bank of India on Tuesday announced the launch of its first "state-of-the-art" dedicated branch for start-ups in the country here, to facilitate and support them. Speaking to reporters here, SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said, based on the experience which the bank gathers from here, it will keenly evaluate the opportunity that exists in other cities for such a start-up initiative.
U’khand: Deceased soldier’s wife hopes his Siachen martyrdom ‘will be remembered’
Sixty-three-year-old Shanti Devi from Uttarakhand's Haldwani was understandably numb when Army officials from the Kumaon Regiment informed her that skeletal remains of her husband – Lance Naik Chandrashekhar Harbola, who was martyred at the world's highest battlefield Siachen in 1984 – were found after 38 years. When we got the news, we didn't know whether we should be happy or sad. We never expected he would be found after such a long time.
Dams to the brim in Himachal; debris obstruct Chenab
With heavy rainfall lashing most of the middle and higher altitude regions of Himachal Pradesh for the past two days, all main rivers in the state are in spate, thus increasing the water levels in dams in 21 dams across the state, particularly those on the tributaries of Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej. With Larji river in spate, the dam built over it in Kullu is almost full to its capacity.
