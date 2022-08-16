ABHM leader writes to CM in blood, seeks nod for prayers at Mathura’s Shahi Eidgah Mosque

AGRA Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) treasurer Dinesh Sharma wrote a letter in blood to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking permission to offer prayers to Lord Krishna at the Shahi Eidgah Mosque on Janmashtami. According to him, the actual birth place of the deity is beneath the mosque, which shares a wall with the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is an avatar of Lord Hanuman and the only one who is competent to allow prayers to Lord Krishna at his actual place of birth. If the CM does not agree to my demand, then he should permit ‘ichcha mrityu’ (euthanasia),” stated Sharma in his letter written on Tuesday.

“On Janmashtami, Brijwasis (residents of Mathura) seek to offer prayers to Lord Krishna at his actual place of birth, which is not where prayers are currently offered at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. The actual birth place of Krishna was in the jail of Kans, which is beneath the present-day Shahi Eidgah Mosque that was built by razing the temple originally built at the place exactly where Lord Krishna was born,” added Sharma.

A native of Mathura, Sharma is a petitioner in one of the cases filed in Mathura court on Krishna Janmabhoomi issue. He had earlier declared not to wear footwear till the structure of Shahi Eidgah Mosque, allegedly built on the actual place of birth of Lord Krishna, is removed.

Meanwhile, no hearing could take place on two of the cases (listed for Tuesday) related to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in the court of civil judge (senior division) who was on leave. These cases were adjourned and the next date of September 2, 2022, was fixed for hearing.