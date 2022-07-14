‘ABHM to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Shahi Eidgah on Dec 6 if it is not sealed by Janmashtami’
Agra: The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) would recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on the premises of Shahi Eidgah Mosque on December 6 this year if the Mathura administration failed to seal the ‘disputed’ site by Janmashtami this year, said Rajyashree Chaudhary, national president of ABHM, during her Mathura visit on Thursday.
“Various cases are pending in Mathura courts on the issue of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and the subject of litigation is the adjoining Shahi Eidgah Mosque which is thus a disputed site. It was once part of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple on land owned by former president of ABHM late Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya and thus no party other than the ABHM can have a say on this,” said Rajyashree Chaudhary who claims to be the great-granddaughter of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.
“As the Shahi Eidgah Mosque is the subject of pending litigations, no party should have access to it as long as the matter is sub judice. Natural justice demands that the Shahi Eidgah Mosque premises should be sealed and no one be allowed entry till the matter is decided by the court,” said Chaudhary.
“We demand that the Mathura administration and police should seal the premises of Shahi Eidgah Mosque before Janmashtami (falling on August 18), failing which the ABHM will recite Hanuman Chalisa on Shahi Eidgah Mosque premises on December 6 this year because that day is Tuesday ( the day of Lord Hanuman) and he is a symbol of strength in Hindu religion,” she said.
It may be recalled that last year too, Rajyashree Chaudhary had announced to perform ‘Jalabhishek’ (a religious ritual in which water is offered to the deity) at Shahi Eidgah Mosque after installing an idol of Bal Gopal (child Krishna) at a site within the Eidgah adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, on December 6, 2021.
However, the district administration and Mathura police had taken a tough stand and permission was denied for such an event in view of threat to communal harmony. Besides, the action against ABHM leaders forced Rajyashree Chaudhary to call off the plan on December 1, 2021.
To recall, on December 6, 1992 the Babri Mosque was demolished by kar sevaks in Ayodhya. The police and the administration remain alert on December 6 every year.
Various litigations are on in the civil courts of Mathura by Hindu organisations and individuals who allege that the Eidgah was built after demolition of a temple by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb at the site where Lord Krishna was born. Many believe that the actual birthplace of Krishna is within the Eidgah adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi.
-
Leaders with clean image to be given preference, says Farooq
Apprehensive about poaching of his leaders, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah during an interaction with party leadership in Srinagar said leaders with clean image will be given preference among party's rank and file.
-
Rain pounds J&K, Himachal, MeT expects improvement today
Rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including the Amarnath cave shrine, along with Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, bringing down the temperatures across the region. Since early morning, many parts of the Himalayan valley and some parts of Jammu division and Ladakh received mild to moderate rainfall. As the day progressed the intensity of the precipitation decreased. J&K and Ladakh meteorological department director Sonam Lotus said mild rains have continued since Wednesday.
-
Maharashtra rains: Video shows people risking lives to catch fish in Chandrapur
Incessant rainfall in Mumbai and several other parts of Maharashtra have led to waterlogging, delays in train schedules and natural disasters. The water level has also risen in some reservoirs due to heavy rainfall, but people on Thursday were seen risking their lives to catch fish despite the Pakadiguddam dam overflowing in Chandrapur district. The water level has increased in all reservoirs, including Irai dam, due to torrential rainfall in the district since last week.
-
J&K LG says Amarnath rescue ops called off; 15 dead, none missing
“Fifteen pilgrims have lost their lives and all have been identified. Fifty-five persons were injured and all, except two, have been discharged and have gone home,” Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha told reporters at the Raj Bhavan here. “I hope they will also be discharged in a few days,” he said, adding that 14 bodies were sent to their families in different states while the cremation of one was done here by the family.
-
Dalai Lama’s ‘amchis’ to now get recognition
Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday gave its nod to provide a no-objection certificate for the recognition of medical degrees by Men-Tsee-Khang Sowa Rigpa College and Hospital and Tibetan Medical and Astro Institute set up by Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama in Dharamshala.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics