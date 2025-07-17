Academic circles abuzz with discussion on Alok Kumar Rai’s tenure as LU VC

After the news of Prof Alok Kumar Rai’s appointment as the director designate of IIM Calcutta was received, the academic circles here were abuzz with discussion on his contribution to Lucknow University as its vice chancellor. Prof Alok Kumar Rai. (FILE PHOTO)

The discussions centred on rankings to implementation of New Education Policy (NEP) to infrastructural and academic growth.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Manuka Khanna said the university did not have any major national or international rankings prior to Rai’s tenure, but it was after he took charge that the university achieved NIRF, IIRF and QS rankings. Lucknow University also became the first university to get a NAAC A++ in the state.

“In terms of infrastructure, under his leadership, the Vivekananda Gate, Gaurav Sthal, Kautilya Bhavan, pharmacy building and several auditoriums have been constructed while Malviya Hall, AP Sen Hall and Harikrishna Awasthi auditorium have been renovated,” Khanna said.

Dean Academics Prof Geetanjali Mishra said, “His leadership enabled the university to emerge as a centre for overall growth and positive atmosphere.”

Lucknow University Athletic Association (LUAA) general secretary Prof Ajay Kumar Arya said “The sports infrastructure has not just seen a boost during his tenure, but he has also promoted students to excel in various tournaments.”

Professor emeritus and professor of eminence Prof Nishi Pandey said Rai joined as the vice chancellor at a crucial time during the Covid pandemic and pushed the old university to the 21st century university mode.

“From beginning online classes to working on New Education Policy, open minded approach helped the university progress,” said Pandey.

Professor of eminence Neeraj Jain said the vice chancellor’s appointment to a premier institute like Indian Institute of Management Calcutta is not just an achievement for Rai but also for the university.