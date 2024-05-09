Accused of killing wife, Sitapur man found dead in Barabanki

A 35-year-old man from Sitapur was found dead on the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway in Barabanki district hours after being accused of killing his 30-year-old wife in Ayodhya, said senior police officials on Thursday. arabanki superintendent of police (SP) DK Singh said the man was identified as Gopal from Arjunpur village under Rampur Mathura police station limits of Sitapur. Police said it seemed that the man committed suicide after murdering his wife. (For Representation)

He said the man had been missing since he along with his wife Fuljhadi left for her treatment through sorcery in Ayodhya on Tuesday (May 7). He said Gopal was found lying on the roadside on the highway late on Tuesday night. A police patrol vehicle rushed him to the district hospital where he died during treatment, the SP added.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Singh further said Gopal died due to suspected poisoning and the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. His identity was ascertained on Wednesday from identity proofs and other documents found on him, the SP added.

“Barabanki police later discovered while verifying his credentials that the strangled body of Gopal’s wife was found in Baba Bazar locality on Tuesday and her parents had accused him of killing her. They alleged that the man took along his wife to Ayodhya in a planned manner and fled after strangling her to death,” said another police official privy to the investigation.

He said it seemed that the man committed suicide after murdering his wife. “The man apparently consumed poison on his way back to Sitapur from Ayodhya and died. However, further probe into the matter is going on. We have also sought call record details of his mobile phone,” he said.