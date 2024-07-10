Achieve target of planting 36.46 crore saplings: Yogi tells departments

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, the state had got a target of planting more than 36.46 crore saplings this year and directed all departments concerned to achieve it by July 20. At a meeting held at his official residence, Adityanath said work should be done by setting department-wise and district-wise targets for the statewide plantation campaign. (File Photo)

More than 168 crore saplings had been planted here in the last six years, out of which 5.72 crore saplings were planted in 2017-18, 11.77 crore in 2018-19, 22.60 crore in 2019-20, 25.87 crore in 2020-21, 30.53 crore in 2021-22, 35.49 in 2022-23 and 36.16 crore in 2023-24, he said.

All ministers should be present in the districts under their charge and plant saplings along with local public representatives and the public. Nodal officers should play an active role in this programme, he added.

The CM said availability of plants was very important for the success of the plantation campaign. Nearly 54.20 crore plants had been prepared by the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

On this occasion, Adityanath also announced the summer census of cranes - 2024. He informed that this time, 19,918 cranes had been found in the census. This number was 19,522 in 2023 and 19,188 in 2022. He also unveiled the logo of ‘Ped Lagao-Ped Bachao Jan Abhiyan-2024’ and released the tree plantation flip book.

The chief minister said with widespread public cooperation, the total green area of the state was continuously increasing. The state government’s target was to increase the total green area of the state from 9.23% in 2021-22 to 15% by 2026-27. In accordance with this target, 175 crore saplings will have to be planted and protected, he added.

Adityanath said the state government was working towards increasing the income of farmers through ‘carbon finance’. For this, incentives will also be provided to the farmers by the state government. Information about carbon finance should be made available to as many farmers as possible, he said

He said departments which did not have sufficient land should coordinate with other departments and take forward the work of plantation on priority.

The CM directed ministers in-charge and nodal officers to join the plantation public campaign. Some new innovations should also be taken forward regarding the plantation public campaign, he added.