Acid thrown on couple in UP over sexual harassment case of daughter: Police
Five people here allegedly threw acid on a teenage girl’s parents to pressure them to withdraw a case lodged for their daughter's sexual harassment, police said on Monday.
The couple had lodged the case against one Rajesh.
In a bid to pressure them for the withdrawal of the case, the five people threw acid on Nanhe Lal (42) and his wife Lakhmi (40), who were sleeping in their house at Agyari village in the Gajraula area on Sunday.
They were seriously injured in the incident and admitted to a private hospital in Bareilly for treatment, police said.
The accused have been identified as Ajay, Chhotelal, Ramkishan, Guddu and Harishankar, all residents of Agyari village. Police have arrested three of them.
Superintendent of Police Dinesh Prabhu told reporters they have suspended Gajraula SHO Tejpal and Suhas police outpost in-charge Lokesh Kumar for dereliction of duty in the sexual harassment case.
-
How was photography allowed in Rana’s MRI room, questions Sena
Mumbai A Shiv Sena delegation, led by the member of legislative council Manisha Kayande, reached Lilavati Hospital in Bandra and questioned the hospital management that how was Amravati MP Navneet Rana photographed during her MRI. After her bail on May 4, Rana went to Lilavati Hospital as she reportedly had spondylitis. Kayande, former mayor Kishori Pednekar, Yuva Sena functionary Rahul Kanal, and Sena corporator Anil Kokil were part of the delegation.
-
AMU prof accused of dowry, triple talaq; wife files police complaint
A case has been registered against assistant professor at Aligarh Muslim University for dowry harassment and for pronouncing 'triple talaq' on road. The assistant professor in AMU's computer engineering department, Asad Mohammad Khan wife Farheen, stated in her complaint that when got married to AMU assistant professor on November 9, 2021, she was assured by her husband and in-laws that she would be allowed to pursue her M Tech. Quarsi police station incharge Vijay Singh informed that matter is under investigation.
-
Properties of slain gangster Vikas Dubey seized
Properties of slain gangster Vikas Dubey in Lucknow, Kanpur Dehat and Kanpur have been seized, district magistrate Kanpur Neha Sharma said on Monday. The estimated worth of properties seized is ₹67 crore. “Illegal properties” of Dubey's aide and finance handler Jai Bajpai would be demolished, the DM said. Among the properties seized by Kanpur administration include that of his 23 relatives. Of these 13 assets are immovable.
-
Kengeri Bus Accident: Driver tells police, he was trying to avoid a pothole
Was the KSRTC bus accident on Sunday night under the Kengeri Police Station limits in Bengaluru that injured 29 people caused by a pothole? The bus travelling from Madikeri to Bangalore with 45 passengers on board had collided with the Metro Pillar under a flyover after the driver lost control. 4 passengers were seriously injured and 25 others sustained minor injuries. Passengers in the bus also claimed the driver was overspeeding.
-
Customs dept seizes gold worth ₹26.45 lakh at Pune airport
Pune: The customs department sleuths have seized 500 grams of 24 carat gold from a passenger who arrived on a SpiceJet flight from Dubai on May 5. The gold, in the form of crude bangles and chains, is valued at ₹26.45 lakh. Both the passenger and the organiser at Pune (who had come to receive her at the airport) were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act.
