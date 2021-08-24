Across UP, it’s back to school for Classes 6 to 8

Schools across UP resumed classroom teaching for Classes 6 to 8 with thin to moderate attendance, on Tuesday. Wearing a face shield and masks, students walked excitedly into school premises after a prolonged closure of nearly six months, following the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to state government directives, teaching in schools for Classes 1 to 5 is scheduled to begin from September 1.

In several government schools, staff welcomed the students with flowers and applied tilak on their forehead. Akansha, a teacher of Purva Midhyamik Vidyalaya, Gautam Buddha Nagar, said, “The enthusiasm among students was a welcome sign.”

“I missed school because we had a lot of fun with our friends. We met today after such a long time. It was also a joy meeting our teachers in person. I also feel that physical classes are much more effective than online ones,” said Sunaina Agarwal, a Class 6 student of a private school in Lucknow.

School administrations across the state had made elaborate arrangements for social distancing, thermal scanning etc as students returned to the campus. Schools did away with refreshment breaks, PT classes and held classes in two shifts, as per state government guidelines.

At St Joseph School, a sanitisation tunnel was set up at the entrance to ensure safety of students, said Anil Agarwal of the school, who is also the president of the Unaided Private School Association.

“We have vaccinated a majority of our staff and aim to vaccinate all by the end of this month. We are also urging parents to get vaccinated. Besides, we are also following all Covid-19 protocols as mandated by the government,” said Meenakshi Bahadur, principal, Study Hall.

At City Montessori School (CMS) 10,121 out of 12,690 students attended physical classes on Tuesday. CMS founder Jagdish Gandhi welcomed the government’s decision to reopen schools. “The decision to reopen schools for classes 6 to 8 is a welcome move. The students looked excited. We ensured strict Covid-19 protocols on our campuses to allay concerns of parents. We are also holding classes in two shifts to avoid crowding as per government’s orders,” said Gandhi.

At Rani Laxmi Bai Memorial School, Lucknow, nearly 75% students attended school. The attendance in Classes 7 and 8 was near 90%, according to the school management.

In sharp contrast, attendance was quite thin at La Martiniere College. Principal Carlyle McFarland said that only 62 students of 1,100 from classes 6 to 8 reached the school for classes.

While most school administrations are hopeful that attendance of students will pick up in the coming days, a few city schools have not resumed physical classes at all due to concerns of parents. La Martiniere Girls’ College remained closed for physical classes as most parents declined to send their wards to school.

Delhi Public School Shaheedpath also remained closed. “We have not started physical classes for classes for 6 to 8 as most parents refused to send their children. We are going ahead with online classes,” said Principal Manju Lakhanpal.