Action against 54 social media accounts for ‘defaming’ Mahakumbh

Taking strict action against those allegedly defaming the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj by posting fake videos and misleading news about the mega event on social media platforms, U.P. Police have so far taken legal action against 54 such social media accounts, said police officials aware of the matter. Legal action is being taken by quickly identifying misleading posts as well as registering FIR against those spreading rumours. (For Representation)

On February 13, during social media monitoring, the police took special cognizance of two videos, which were presented misleadingly by linking them to the Mahakumbh.

“In one of the two videos, a fire incident in Egypt was posted while claiming that it was the fire of Mahakumbh. The video was of an oil pipeline accident that occurred in Egypt in 2020, which was circulated by saying that ‘Mahakumbh bus stand catches fire, 40-50 vehicles burnt to ashes’. Action has been taken by registering a case in Kotwali Kumbh Mela police station against seven social media accounts spreading this rumour,” said SSP (Mela) Rajesh Dwivedi.

“In the second video, an incident of Patna was linked to Mahakumbh. This video was of the chaos during a film promotion event in Bihar, which was linked to Mahakumbh and the rumour was spread that “Nationalists threw slippers at army soldiers in Kumbh.” For this post, 15 social media accounts have been identified and legal action has been taken against them,” the cop said.

Action against other accounts

Action has been taken against those who posted fake posts even before these incidents.

January 13, 2025: A Twitter account posted a video of a mock drill of the fire service and called it an actual fire incident

February 2, 2025: Action taken against seven accounts for posting an old video of Nepal and allegedly calling it a video of the stampede of Mahakumbh

February 7, 2025: FIR against a Facebook account showing the crowd of devotees in Sangam area as a stampede

February 9, 2025: Case against 14 Twitter accounts for allegedly linking an incident of Dhanbad in Jharkhand to Mahakumbh

February 12, 2025: Action against seven accounts linking the pictures of dead bodies found in Ghazipur in the year 2021 to Mahakumbh

Police’s special strategy

On the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath and keeping in mind the security of Mahakumbh, Uttar Pradesh Police have prepared a comprehensive strategy of cyber patrolling. Under this, social media platforms are being continuously monitored.

Along with this, legal action is being taken by quickly identifying and refuting misleading posts as well as registering FIR against those spreading rumours. UP Police are also taking the help of social media experts.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar has appealed to public to confirm the authenticity of any information before sharing it on social media. Strict legal action will be taken against those spreading rumours so that the sanctity of Mahakumbh mela remains intact.