Action will be based solely on crime, not caste: UP minister

: Putting forward the state government’s view point on the Etawah incident, tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh on Thursday said action will be based solely on the crime committed and not on the basis of the caste of the accused. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tried to give a caste colour to the matter, he alleged.A group of upper caste men allegedly tonsured the head of a religious preacher and his aide after finding that they were Yadavs at Dandarpur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district. Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh (For representation only)

After the tonsuring incident, the accused were arrested on Monday. The incident led to violence on Thursday.”As soon as information of the Etawah incident was received, senior officials reached the spot and controlled the situation,” Jaiveer Singh told media persons late on Thursday night. “Adequate police force is deployed on the spot. Peace has been restored. So far, 15 miscreants have been detained and legal action is being taken against them. None of the accused was arrested on the basis of caste, but on the basis of crime. All the four accused have been arrested and orders have been given for a fair investigation,” Singh added.”The UP government is working on the policy of ‘neither will we save nor will we trap anyone’. Without the truth coming out, Akhilesh Yadav tried to give a caste color to the matter,” said Singh.”Akhilesh Yadav tried to mislead the public by making baseless allegations against the Brahmin community. Like every time, this time also they (Samajwadi Party) reacted to crime by looking at the caste, not by checking facts,” Singh said.”The government assures all organisations that justice will be done and the guilty will not be spared,” said Singh.He requested the media to broadcast factual information and avoid rumours promoting caste frenzy.Everyone has the responsibility to maintain peace and unity of the state, he said.Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has clearly said that strict action will be taken against those promoting caste conflict, he said.”This conflict is not natural, but is a part of a well-planned political conspiracy,” the minister alleged.”Sanatan Dharma’s Sant Prabhu Ramanand made Raidas and Kabir his disciples even though both of them were not from the Brahmin community. Sanatan Dharma respects qualities, not caste,” said Singh.”We have worshipped Sant Raidas and Kabir by keeping them not only in the category of saints, but also in the category of God,” he added.”The BJP government built a memorial and museum for Sant Ravidas at his birthplace in Varanasi and installed his statue in Lalpur, celebrated Ravidas Jayanti and included him in the curriculum,” said Singh.The airport of Ayodhya has been named after Maharishi Valmiki.During the SP government, the academy and research institute in the name of Sant Kabir Dasji in Maghar was renamed after invaders, Singh claimed.Prime Minister Narerendra Modi and the chief minister have touched the feet of sanitation workers without any discrimination during the Maha Kumbh and the work done by them has not only been appreciated but they have also been honoured for it, the minister said.