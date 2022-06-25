Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Active Covid cases double in Lucknow in one week
Active Covid cases double in Lucknow in one week

A majority of positive cases are those with influenza like illness; positivity rate goes up to 4.96% from 1%
For representation only (HT FIle Photo)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state capital has recorded a sharp rise in new Covid-19 cases in the past one week as active cases doubled in this period and major contributions came from people with influenza-like illness (ILI).

There were 449 active cases on June 18 and on Friday that number rose to 895 active cases.

The positivity rate is 4.96% which means the result of at least four out of 100 samples being tested will return positive for Covid-19. In the first week of June this rate was around 1%.

Data from the health department revealed that a majority of the new cases are those who had ILI and tested positive. In the past one week, 207 cases were of people with ILI, 120 were contacts of positive cases and 90 had a travel history to other states and countries. There were only a handful of cases which tested positive at a hospital during their visit for treatment of some other illness.

“ILI is an indication that one might be suffering from a Sars-CoV-2 infection. Such people should get themselves tested immediately so that they do not become infection spreaders,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Meanwhile, the state capital reported 158 new cases on Friday, taking the number of active cases to 895, among which 26 are admitted to three Covid-19 hospitals in the city.

During the day, Aliganj reported 34 new cases, Chinhat 25, Alambagh 20, Indira Nagar 10, Sarojininagar 8, NK Road 9, Tudiyaganj 5, Aishbagh 3, BKT 2, Gosaiganj 4, Mal 1, Mohanlalganj 1, according to the health department. Among the new cases, 80 men and 78 women tested positive while 79 patients recovered.

“The recovery rate in Lucknow is 99.9%,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer. Among those at hospitals, 14 are admitted to the King George’s Medical University, two at private hospitals and 10 at the Base Hospital.

