Adani Group to construct 464-km stretch of Ganga Expressway
LUCKNOW Construction work is all set to begin on UP’s longest expressway – the 594-km Ganga Expressway – which will connect Meerut in western UP with Prayagraj in the eastern part of the state.
Land acquisition work for the project is almost complete. The e-way will pass through 12 districts starting from Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and will end in Prayagraj, said officials.
The Adani Group will construct 464-km stretch of the e-way from Badaun to Prayagraj. Adani Enterprises Limited will construct three clusters of the six-lane expressway, which could be expanded to eight lanes.
The Adani Group has 13 such projects of ₹35,000 crore, under which roads of more than 5,000 km are being constructed. These projects are spread across nine states, including Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, West Bengal, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.
Hindu, Muslim OBC groups demand caste-based census, plan nationwide protest from Aug 15
Organisations of Hindu and Muslim other backward classes (OBCs) have rallied together seeking a nationwide caste-based census. A veteran of the OBC movement, Shabbir Ahmed Ansari, is among those leading the charge. Ansari, who heads the All India Muslim OBC Organisation, will announce a nationwide agitation on August 15, seeking that the nationwide census, which was scheduled for 2021, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, also enumerates castes.
Over 100 booked, 5 held for clash during anti-encroachment drive in Noida
More than 100 people were booked for allegedly clashing with government officials during an anti-encroachment drive in Noida, police said on Friday. They said five of the main accused have been arrested The clash broke out on Thursday when the Noida Authority officials were removing illegal occupation from government land on the Hindon floodplains, police said. Charges under the stringent criminal law amendment act have also been invoked in the case, police added.
NHAI plans underpass at accident blackspot on highway near Ambala
Blurb: Highway authority write to Union ministry, says underpass to help streamline local traffic In a bid to streamline traffic and reduce the risk of accidents, the National Highway Authority of India has written to the Union ministry of road transport and highways for constructing an underpass at Sultanpur chowk on the Ambala-Chandigarh expressway.
25-year-old man arrested for threatening father with revolver
A 25-year-old man from Nhava village has been arrested by Nhava Sheva police for threatening his father with a revolver over a family dispute. The accused, identified as Vikrant Jaywant Bhoir, had been staying with his wife and away from his parents since the last three months due to the domestic dispute. The accused was arrested under Sections of The Arms Act and Sections of IPC for causing breach of peace by intentional insult.
Salman Khan meets Mumbai top cop after seeking weapon licence for protection
Bollywood actor Salman Khan met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at the latter's office in south Mumbai on Friday, after the former submitted an application last month seeking a weapon licence for personal protection. The development comes after Salman Khan's father Salim Khan found a threat note addressed to the father-son duo last month. Salman Khan's security was also heightened and a van was deployed outside his residence the next day.
