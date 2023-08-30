News / Cities / Lucknow News / Address public grievances promptly, CM tells officials

Address public grievances promptly, CM tells officials

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 30, 2023 08:01 PM IST

Yogi Adityanath listened to the concerns/grievances of nearly 200 individuals from various districts and forwarded their applications to the relevant authorities for appropriate action

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked officials to address public grievances promptly and satisfactorily. He held the Janata Darshan at his official residence and assured visitors that no injustice would be done to anyone during his tenure.

He listened to the concerns/grievances of nearly 200 individuals from various districts and forwarded their applications to the relevant authorities for appropriate action.

The CM directed officials to take strict legal action against those who illegally encroach upon people’s land and try to harm the weak.

He said the government will provide full help for the treatment of patients seeking financial help and handed over the applications to officials with a directive to expedite the cost estimation process for the required treatments. Adityanath also distributed chocolates to children present at the Janata Darshan event.

