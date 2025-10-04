Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a high-level review meeting of the Urban Development department on Saturday, directed officials to ensure that all urban development works are carried out in a planned and coordinated manner. Adityanath directs planned, coordinated urban works; stresses slum redevelopment, strict monitoring

As per a press statement, the chief minister emphasised that the lack of coordination among departments often leads to unnecessary delays and instructed them to adopt a joint action plan to implement projects within a fixed timeframe.

Emphasising the need for slum area redevelopment, the chief minister said that cleanliness, drinking water supply, drainage, road connectivity, garbage collection, and street lighting must be ensured in these areas.

He directed officials to conduct regular monitoring of improvements and new drainage setups so that citizens do not face inconvenience during the monsoon.

Highlighting the importance of slum development, Adityanath said that basic amenities like cleanliness, potable water, drainage, road connectivity, waste collection, and street lighting should be provided.

He issued clear instructions that responsibility for slum development should not be handed over to contractors but should instead be taken up directly by urban local bodies, with regular monitoring to ensure timely implementation, as per the statement.

The chief minister further directed that more community toilets be built in slum areas and public places, and that proper cleanliness be maintained in them. He also instructed that newly incorporated villages under urban bodies should be provided with basic amenities at the earliest, ensuring residents do not face difficulties. He warned that accountability would be fixed in cases of negligence.

On the Smart City Mission, he directed officials to design projects that ensure comprehensive urban development while also enhancing municipal revenue. He emphasised that projects such as shopping complexes, multi-level parking facilities, restaurants, and auditoriums should be developed on the Public-Private Partnership model.

Adityanath issued strict instructions to curb unapproved colonies and settlements being developed without municipal standards or permissions. He said effective measures must be taken at the initial stage to prevent such unauthorised developments and maintain the planned structure of cities.

Concluding the meeting, the chief minister stressed the need for regular monitoring of all urban development projects and warned that no laxity in implementation would be tolerated.

