Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid tributes to former chief minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna, and recalled his contributions in taking the state to new heights. Adityanath pays tribute to former CM Hemwati Bahuguna on death anniversary

Paying floral tributes to Bahuguna on his death anniversary, Adityanath said "Bahuguna jee elevated Uttar Pradesh's development to new heights. Bahuguna jee consistently worked to strengthen social awareness and national consciousness".

Bahuguna served as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh between 1973 and 1975.

"Bahuguna was arrested in 1942 in Prayagraj as a student leader. In independent India, he made notable contributions as a public representative, state minister, chief minister, and Union Minister. He gave a new identity to Prayagraj and played a significant role in taking Uttar Pradesh's development to greater heights. All the work he carried out as a public representative was dedicated to every section of society, national prosperity, and public welfare," Adityanath said, according to a government statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, UP minister Swatantra Dev Singh, MLA Jai Devi, MLC Ramchandra Pradhan, former Lok Sabha MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, and former Mayor of Lucknow Sanyukta Bhatia, among others, paid floral tributes to Bahuguna, the statement said.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said Bahuguna did remarkable work in vigorously advancing social public awareness and national consciousness, alongside the cause of the nation's independence.

Paying tributes to Bahuguna, Maurya in a post on X in Hindi, said, "A humble tribute to the great Indian freedom fighter and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna, on his death anniversary! With unwavering commitment to democratic values, he worked to steer Uttar Pradesh in a new direction of progress."

Pathak, in a post on X in Hindi, said, "A humble tribute to Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna jee, a staunch proponent of democratic values, an able administrator, and the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, on his death anniversary."

Born on April 25, 1919 Bahuguna was the eighth chief minister of the state. His son Vijay Bahuguna served as Uttarakhand chief minister while daughter Rita Bahuguna Joshi was Lok Sabha MP from Allahabad.

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