Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Uttar Pradesh has entered a "new era" of law and order, asserting that fear, tension, anarchy and the threat of riots are now things of the past. Adityanath says UP in 'new era' of law and order, cites peaceful festivals, policing reforms

Speaking at a programme held at the Lok Bhavan here to mark nine years of his government, the chief minister said the improved security environment has ensured peaceful observance of major religious occasions across the state.

"Earlier, festivals were often marked by fear, tension and curfews. Today, festivals like Navratri and Ramzan are being celebrated together with harmony and dignity," he said, adding that events such as Alvida namaz and Eid are also being held peacefully.

Adityanath made the remarks while releasing a book titled 'Nav Nirman Ke 9 Varsh', highlighting the government's achievements over the last nine years.

According to an official statement, the chief minister said the transformation in law and order was the result of the government's intent, policies and sustained efforts.

He said people now visit religious places freely even during New Year celebrations and other occasions, reflecting a stronger sense of safety and social trust.

Referring to the period before 2017, he alleged that recruitment processes were affected by a lack of transparency and intent, impacting the future of youth.

He said over the last nine years, more than nine lakh government jobs have been provided, including over 2.19 lakh in the police force, strengthening the state's security framework.

The chief minister also highlighted steps taken to improve police capacity and transparency in recruitment. He said reforms have ensured a time-bound and transparent system, addressing earlier allegations of corruption in institutions such as the state public service commission.

Adityanath further said the government has undertaken wide-ranging police modernisation measures, including setting up forensic science laboratories, a state forensic institute and a special security force.

He added that 34 Provincial Armed Constabulary companies, which had remained neglected earlier, have been revived.

For the first time, three women battalions have been formed in the PAC, named after historical figures such as Uda Devi Pasi, Jhalkari Bai and Avanti Bai Lodhi, he said, adding that it symbolised women's empowerment.

The chief minister also noted that the commissionerate system has been implemented in seven districts to strengthen urban policing, while cyber police stations and help desks have been set up across all to tackle digital crimes.

He added that the State Disaster Response Force has been strengthened and modern technology is being increasingly used for crime control and surveillance.

Adityanath said these measures have helped Uttar Pradesh emerge as a strong model of law and order in the country, with growing public trust in the administration.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.