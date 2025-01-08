ADLD Cup in Lucknow: Rudra pips Burak to win the race!

The nippy and cloudy Sunday afternoon and nail-biting races turned out to be a perfect outing for Lucknowites. The chill, soothing live music and the lush green ambience of the Lucknow Race Course added to the thrill. Rudra racing past Burak to win the ALDA Toyota Cup in Lucknow(Mushtaq Ali/HT)

The special guests on the occasion Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, Army Commander, Central Command, Lt Gen Mukesh Chadha, Chief of Staff, HQ Central Command, Major General Salil Seth, General Officer Commanding Madhya UP Sub Area, bureaucrat Sanjay Prasad with Ruchitra Sengupta, Rashmi Chadha, Shikha Seth, Pooja Prasad and hosts Rakesh Ladhani and Shalini Ladhani handed over other the ADLD Toyota Cup and prizes to the winners.

The Indian bred race was won by Rudra followed by Burak and Night Queen. The main thoroughbred race was won by Shubrakh owned by Garvit Pandey followed by Shan-e-Azeem by Jaideep Narain Mathur and Golden Oaks by Mohd Abdullah.

“It turned out to be a fantastic race at the end with Rudra taking a good lead toward the end after a fighing race,” says Rakesh Ladhani.

Guests too walked away with interesting prizes. Col Harsh Nagar won the Best Hat prize while Ritu Pundir got Best Hat Female. Vidha got the Best Dressed Lady prize while the Best Dressed Gentleman prize went to Neel Sengupta. Col Amit Das Gupta and Snigdha won the made-for-each-other-couple title while Col MS Rathore and Neelu Rathore won the senior title in the same category.