Admission under RTE: Shravasti tops UP in enrolling poor kids in pvt schools

Shravasti district ranks first in Uttar Pradesh for enrolling the most number of poor children in private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009. in the academic session 2025–26. Gonda secured second place, while Basti stood third, according to a government spokesperson. Under the RTE, applications are invited from parents falling within the eligible category. After reviewing the applications, children are selected through a lottery system (For Representation)

Shravasti was assigned a target to admit 465 children to private schools for 2025–26 academic session. Against this, 460 children or 98.92 percent of the target were admitted. Shravasti district magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi said continuous efforts are being made to strengthen the education system in the district.

Several key steps were taken to enrol children in schools under the Right to Education (RTE). He said, “A comprehensive campaign was launched to fulfil the objective of providing equal educational rights to all children.”

Gonda DM Neha Sharma said for the 2025–26 academic session, the district achieved 95% of its RTE admission target. Out of the allotted 2,079 seats in private schools, 1,975 children were successfully enrolled, securing Gonda the second position in the state.

Similarly, Basti secured the third rank by admitting 553 children out of a target of 591, with a success rate of 93.57 percent. Firozabad stood fourth by enrolling 4,060 children out of a target of 4,358, achieving a rate of 93.16 percent. Balrampur secured the fifth rank by admitting 712 out of 771 children, achieving 92.35 percent.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently arranged for the free admission of a girl from Moradabad to a private school during a Janata Darshan event and took responsibility for her education, reflecting his sensitivity. Giving priority to this mission, the government is actively ensuring the admission of economically weaker children to private schools under the RTE.

How admissions are done under RTE

Under the RTE, applications are invited from parents falling within the eligible category. After reviewing the applications, children are selected through a lottery system. This process is carried out in four phases. Selected children are then admitted to the schools.

Under the RTE Act, 25 percent of seats in private schools are reserved for children from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups. The government bears the full cost of education under RTE. In addition to paying the school fees, the government also provides parents with ₹5,000 for books and stationery.