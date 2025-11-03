Adopt practice of self-scrutiny: Justice Surya Kant to law graduates

Chief Justice of India-designate Justice Surya Kant on Sunday urged young law graduates to stay curious, never stop learning and question intellectual certainty, as these qualities differentiate between the lawyers who thrive and those who merely survive. Justice Surya Kant at convocation of the Ram Manohar Lohiya Nationa Law University in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“It is the difference between lawyers who merely survive and those who truly thrive. That difference lies not in how much you know in the beginning, but in your willingness to stay curious and never stop learning,” said Justice Surya Kant, who was the chief guest at the convocation of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University in Lucknow.

Advising all young graduating students to adopt the practice of self-scrutiny or self-examination as it helps professionals to prepare better before arguing a case in court, he recalled an early lesson from his own legal career.

Justice Surya Kant narrated how he once lost a seemingly straightforward dispute because of overconfidence.

“I was so sure of my position that I did not bother to revisit my draft or re-examine my arguments,” he said.

“When I lost, I realised I had overlooked critical questions. That failure taught me to start from zero every time — to review every matter carefully,” he said.

“Rather than dwelling on it, I chose to learn from it. I started keeping a notebook with each question that I was supposed to ask. I started reviewing and this habit proved invaluable during practising (in the) high court and then as advocate general of the state. What I learnt in the district court came in handy in the matter of far reaching consequences. What began as a lesson from one failure, formed the foundations of my lifelong approach. I learnt the value of constant self-examination.”

He also said he had seen several lawyers who lost grip over their flourishing practice by not attending to points, which made an adverse impact on their profession.

“There will be tension when you will argue the case in the court but if you are well prepared you will withstand difficult situations,” he said.

Justice Kant advocated graduating students to argue cases in the court with confidence and conviction.

Addressing the students, he said that they have survived one of the demanding forms of professional education that consisted of late night study, the exam anxiety, the moment they questioned whether they belong to this place.

He reminded students that the university bears the name of Ram Manohar Lohia, “a man who believed the most dangerous comfort is intellectual certainty”.

Justice Kant added, “Lohia’s legacy teaches us that growth requires the courage to ask -- should it be this way, or different? Renewal begins when we dare to question.”

Justice Arun Bhansali, chief justice of the Allahabad high court, who was the guest of honour, said that students will now take decisions of their own as there will be no syllabus and no model question paper to fall back on.

“Lawyering is not all what students have learnt in classrooms. It is all about learning from experiences,” he said.

Justice Vikram Nath of the Supreme Court, who is the visitor of the university, presided over the convocation. He advised students to learn how to give back to society.