Advocates Bill: Lawyers stage protest marches against proposed changes

Lawyers staged a protest across the state against a proposed amendment to the Advocates Act, 1961, prohibiting them from boycotting and abstaining from court work. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh has also given a call for statewide strike in all district courts and high court on February 25 against the recent draft of the Advocates (Amendment) Bill proposed by the Union law ministry that will prohibit advocates from going on strike.

Lawyers across the state boycotted court and staged a protest.

In the state capital, advocates of the district court took out a protest march from the Old High Court Crossing up to the GPO Crossing, Hazratganj.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers at the busy Hazratganj crossing and barricades were placed to prevent lawyers from moving towards Vidhan Sabha where the budget session is in progress. As a result traffic jams were common on all adjoining roads.

Traffic movement at the Hazratganj Crossing was derailed for more than half-an-hour. It was after much persuasion, lawyers ended the protest.

Lawyers in Prayagraj, Kanpur, Agra and other parts of the state also boycotted court proceedings and staged a protest.

Lawyers’ protest was reported from most of the district courts in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Rohilkhand and other parts of the state.

“Lawyers of the Lucknow high court will boycott work on February 25 in protest against the proposed Advocates (Amendment) Bill,” said advocate RD Shahi, president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow high court.

These amendments will directly affect the autonomy of all lawyers, added Shahi.

According to the Lucknow Bar Association, the most objectionable provisions in the draft amendment is section 35 A, which reads that “No association of advocates or any member of the association or any advocate, either individually or collectively, shall give a call for boycott or abstinence from courts’ work or boycott or abstain from courts’ work or cause obstruction in any form in courts’ functioning or in court premises.”

Any violation of this provision would invite disciplinary action, said the Bar Council.

“ Lawyers cannot accept this,” said the Lucknow Bar Association.

A new clause in the draft amendment also says that the State Bar Council may not enrol any person who has been convicted of an offence punishable with imprisonment of three years or more, said the Bar Association.

Meanwhile, lawyers across the Braj region protested against the proposed amendment to the Advocate Act on Friday.

In Agra, lawyers gathered at the Collectorate, raised slogans, and submitted a memorandum to officials.

Aligarh lawyers took to the streets, while those in Hathras wore black bands.

Agra Collectorate Bar Association secretary Lokendra Sharma warned of intensified protests if the amendment isn’t withdrawn. Lawyers also formed a human chain to oppose the move.