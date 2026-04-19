Advocates of Bangladeshi infiltrators didn’t allow bill to pass: Yogi in West Bengal

Calling the Opposition parties advocates of infiltrators, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Friday was an insult to women. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during an election rally at a Mathabhanga in West Bengal. (PTI PHOTO)

The amendment was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday evening as it failed to secure the two-thirds majority support. The bill was brought with the aim of fast-tracking 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies and expanding the strength of the Lok Sabha.

“Advocates of Bangladeshi infiltrators did not allow the amendment bill to pass. This is an insult to half the population of the country and mothers and sisters will not tolerate this,” said Adityanath who addressed poll meetings in Matabhanga (Cooch Behar) and Dhupguri (Jalpaiguri). He also held a road show in Bankura.

Naming the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the Left parties and the DMK, he targeted them in his address, asking the TMC to vacate the throne (‘Singhasan Khali Karo’) as the BJP would come to power in West Bengal.

He connected with the local people who responded enthusiastically as he raised slogans in Bengali, according to a press release issued here.

As he said in Bengali “Amar Sonar Bangla”, the public responded “TMC Mukto Bangla”. This was followed by a series of exchanges. He said “andhkaar”, the public replied “hotbe”, he said “surjo”, the public replied “ugbe”, he said “kamal”, and the public replied “khilbe”. He concluded by saying “paltaano dorkar”, to which the public responded “chai BJP sarkar”.

He said West Bengal was once the growth engine of independent India with the largest number of industries giving jobs to the people. But factories are now closing in West Bengal, he said, blaming the TMC for the prevailing situation and alleged that these parties do not want to give rights to half the population. He said that the government in West Bengal is facilitating inclusion of intruders in voter lists and depriving the poor of their rights.

He said the Trinamool Congress used to speak about mother, land and people (Maa, Mati, Manush), but the country witnessed its behaviour in Parliament, adding that people were not allowed to raise ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans in West Bengal for fear of government action and attacks by ruling party workers. He also claimed that there are disturbances before festivals like Durga Puja and that permissions are denied.

He accused the TMC of indulging in appeasement politics and said it does not think beyond Muslims.

He said such a situation was there in Uttar Pradesh before 2017 and there were frequent riots and curfews, but now the situation has changed. Under the double engine government in Uttar Pradesh, there is no curfew and no riots, and law and order has improved, he asserted. Action is taken against criminals and properties of the mafia are being used for public welfare, he said.

Mentioning declining paddy and fish production in West Bengal, Yogi alleged that central funds are not reaching beneficiaries.

“Whatever the funds PM Modi sends to West Bengal are not given to the poor, the tribals, or the people belonging to SC or ST. The goons of the TMC or intruders take this money,” he said.

Later, when Yogi held a road show the streets of West Bengal witnessed immense enthusiasm as people raised the slogan “Dekho dekho kaun aya, sher aya, sher aya.” Throughout the roadshow, chants of ‘Yogi-Yogi’ echoed continuously.