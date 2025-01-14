Aerial watch gives fillip to security at Mahakumbh
Advanced tethered drones enhance safety at Mahakumbh 2025, enabling real-time surveillance and efficient crowd management, ensuring secure pilgrim movement.
Advanced technology is playing a crucial role in ensuring safety and smooth movement of millions of pilgrims who have gathered here from across the globe for Mahakumbh 2025.
Uttar Pradesh Police have deployed 11 tethered drones and anti-drone systems to enhance aerial surveillance and crowd management across the expansive mela grounds.
Tethered drones, connected to ground stations via cables, provide uninterrupted power, enabling continuous monitoring for up to 12 hours at a stretch. With the ability to rise to 120 metres and cover a peripheral area of up to 3 km, these drones are revolutionising surveillance.
Equipped with state-of-the-art thermal and infrared (IR) cameras, they deliver real-time 4K footage with impressive zoom capabilities (36x optical and 8x digital) for both day and night operations.
Four such drones are operated by the traffic directorate to manage vehicular flow. Three drones are utilised by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for advanced threat detection.
In addition to surveillance, three anti-drone systems have been stationed at strategic locations to neutralise aerial threats. Two RF-based systems can detect rogue drones within an 8 km radius and jam their signals up to 2 km.
A RADAR-based system offers enhanced capabilities, detecting unauthorised drones up to 15 km away and neutralising them within 3 km.
So far, nine unauthorised drones have been neutralised, including six on Makar Sankranti. One of these was attempting to enter a restricted red zone but was swiftly intercepted, underscoring the effectiveness of the anti-drone systems.
The SP (training and security) is camping in mela area and monitoring the operations of tethered drones under the close supervision of ADG (security) Raghubir Lal. Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP), Prashant Kumar, said the tethered drones have ushered in a new era of security for UP Police.
With their advanced surveillance, crowd management, and threat neutralisation capabilities, these tethered drones and anti-drone systems have redefined security at Mahakumbh 2025. As millions of devotees gather to seek spiritual solace, the Uttar Pradesh Police are ensuring that their journey remains safe, seamless, and secure with cutting-edge technology leading the way.