Afraid of numbers? Experts suggest tips & tricks for better score in maths

Mathematical anxiety, math phobia, arithmophobia, numerophobia. Known by different names, but perceived with the same anxiety among students, fear of math continues to give examinees cold feet. With approaching class 10th board exams, the issue becomes even more sensitive. Experts, however, believe that following few tips could help the students score better (For representation only)

With approaching class 10th board exams, the issue becomes even more sensitive. Experts, however, believe that following few tips could help the students score better.

Focusing on scoring topics, remembering the formulas, neat presentation and time management can help in achieving better marks in class 10th board examination, shared experts from across the boards on Tuesday. While mathematics continues to be among the most feared subjects for many students these tips can turn out to be a game changer, they claimed.

Naveen Pandey, a mathematics teacher at Colvin Taluqdars’ College said that when preparing for ICSE examination students must focus on scoring topics such as matrices, trigonometry, mensuration, coordinate geometry and measures of central tendency.

“While studying a complete syllabus is advisable, scoring topics can help in receiving better marks. Solving a problem step-by-step and writing formulas can help in receiving better grades. Besides, the work done on graph paper should be neat and one must attempt questions from what they find easy to difficult. This would help in saving time,” said Pandey.

Pawan Kumar Tiwari, a mathematics teacher at Kumrahwan Inter College Bakshi ka Talab said that students studying in UP Board should invest the first 15 minutes in patiently and carefully reading the question paper followed by utilizing 2.5 hours for attempting the questions and the last 30 minutes for checking the formulas, solutions and final answer.

“Among the most scoring topics are statistics, probability, arithmetic progression and quadratic equations. Highlighting a formula with a black pen can make the presentation impressive. Besides, it is important to write point to point. It is high time that the students begin solving at least one sample paper per week for each subject. This can help in becoming familiar with the format of the question paper,” said Tiwari.

Lucky Vohra, a mathematics teacher at Lucknow Public School, Vrindavan Yojna Branch said that when a student is preparing for CBSE examination they must cover topics like statistics, surface area and volume, trigonometry and probability as they carry a lot of marks.

“One must be well versed with the formula sheets as at times, right use of formulas and neat diagrams while attempting the questions can help in gaining step marks. Time management is a must as many students complain of not being able to finish their examination on time. Regular practice at home with a stopwatch can turn out to be beneficial,” said Vohra.

Above all, the experts suggested keeping cool and being patient while attempting the question paper which would not just keep them stress free but also help in easily figuring out the solutions by remembering what they have learnt throughout the year.