Incumbent principal Carlyle McFarland handed over the charge of principal, La Martiniere College, Lucknow to principal designate Gary Dominic Everett on Saturday. After 13 years, La Martiniere College Lucknow gets new principal (File)

With this McFarland’s 13-year-long stint as college principal has come to an end.

Gary Dominic Everett, who was appointed as principal of this 200-year-old institution in January this year and was working as the principal designate of the college will now be heading the prestigious institution.

The incumbent principal Carlyle McFarland’s tenure ended on December 12, 2023, but the practice is that the serving principal usually continues till March 31, the last day of the academic session.

The appointment letter issued in January by Vinod Singh Rawat, principal secretary, judicial and legal remembrancer, U.P. government and trustee of Lucknow Martin Charities read: “On the recommendations of the local committee of governors of the college, trustees Lucknow Martin Charities have decided to appoint Gary Dominic Everett as principal of La Martiniere College, Lucknow.”

Everett worked as principal-designate till Saturday and now he has become official principal of the college. Everett was principal of Laidlaw Memorial School and Junior College, Ketti, Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu before joining La Martiniere College in Lucknow.

Before leaving the college, McFarland paid a final tribute to the college founder Maj Gen Claude Martin at his tomb.