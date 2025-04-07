After 17 days of protest, Dalit student promised PhD seat in BHU

Seventeen days of solo protest that even received support from several political leaders finally helped Shivam Sonkar, who has been reportedly assured of a seat in a PhD programme in Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Sonkar, a Dalit student, was allegedly denied admission despite passing the research entrance test (RET) for the year 2024-25. Shivam Sonkar during his dharna in Varanasi (File)

Sonkar, however, said he would end his agitation only after he secured the admission.

A Congress delegation, led by Varanasi city unit president Raghavendra Chaubey, met Sonkar and congratulated him. Several Samajwadi Party workers also congratulated him.

BJP Varanasi district unit president Hansraj Vishwakarma assured Sonkar of all help.

Meanwhile, BHU said it took the step in the interest of students to fill the seats left vacant after the first phase of PhD admissions in the academic session 2024-25.

BHU spokesperson Rajesh Singh said: “...BHU had requested the University Grants Commission (UGC) to start the second phase of admissions to fill the remaining vacant seats based on the applied waiting list candidates. The UGC has approved the second phase of PhD admissions. So, the vacant seats from the RET (Research Entrance Test) exempted category will be transferred to the RET category; and students will be admitted from the applied waiting list.”

Sonkar started a solo dharna in BHU on March 21 protesting against the denial of admission to a PhD course despite qualifying the RET. He claimed to have secured second position in the general category in the exam.

Previously, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav had taken to X to question the BHU administration and the BJP government over the allegation.

Machhlishahr MLA Ragini Sonkar met Sonkar last Thursday and criticised the university for depriving a Scheduled Caste student of a PhD programme.

UPCC chief Ajay Rai had also consoled Sonkar and said, “Shivam Sonkar is not alone. The entire Congress party stands with him...”

In a press conference on March 26, BHU’s examination controller Prof Sushma Childiyal had said PhD admissions were to be done on more than 1612 seats. Before the counseling, 74 seats were converted into other category and admission was given, but the matter of Shivam Sonkar’s admission came up after counseling. Due to this, admission could not be done.